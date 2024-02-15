NFT sales surge amid rise in crypto prices – here are the 10 best-selling NFTs this week

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Following in the footsteps of the crypto market, the non-fungible token market continues to flourish, which has rekindled some of the hype in recent times. The leading crypto “Bitcoin” is leading the current crypto market rally, trading above $52,000 for the first time in this new year. Below, we’ve listed some of the best-selling NFT collections this week:

Source: coingecko.com, the best-selling non-fungible token collection

1. Pudgy Penguin NFT Collection

Pudgy Penguins, an NFT collection from the now famous toy brand, Pudgy Penguins, consisting of a limited edition of 8,888 cute penguin birds hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network, is the best-selling NFT collection of the week. In the last 24 hours, the Pudgy Penguin NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of 1,877 ETH. The Pudgy Penguin NFT collection has a market capitalization of $514 million and a minimum price of $57,840.

2. Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection

Mutant Ape Yacht Club, the all-time best-selling NFT collection from digital asset firm Yuga Labs, with a limited edition of 20,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network is the second best-selling NFT collection this week. In the last 24 hours, the Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of 1,716 ETH. The NFT collection has a market capitalization of $227 million and a minimum price of $11,690.

3. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection

Bored Ape Yacht Club is another all-time best-selling NFT collection from digital asset firm Yuga Labs, with a limited set of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network being the third best-selling NFT collection this week. In the last 24 hours, the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of 906 ETH. The Bored Ape NFT collection has a market capitalization of $648 million and a minimum price of $64,845.

4. DeGods NFT Collection

DeGods, a limited NFT collection of 10,000 PFP Ethereum-based NFTs featuring divine characters with modern streetwear and ancient deity-inspired art, is the fourth best-selling NFT collection of the week. Over the last 24 hours, the NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of 831 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $73 million and a minimum price of $8,175.

5. Moonbirds NFT Collection

Moonbirds, the NFT collection from digital artist and entrepreneur Kevin Rose, consisting of a limited edition of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network, is the fifth best-selling NFT collection of the week. In the last 24 hours, the Moonbirds NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of 641 ETH. The Moonbirds NFT collection has a market capitalization of $50 million and a minimum price of $4,998.

Source: coingecko.com, the best-selling non-fungible token collection

6. Lil Pudgis NFT Collection

Lil Pudgis, another NFT collection from digital asset firm Pudgy Penguins, consisting of a fixed set of 22,222 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network, is the sixth best-selling NFT collection of the week. Over the past 24 hours, the Lil Pudgy NFT Collection has recorded a sales volume of 584 ETH. The Lil Pudgy NFT collection has a market capitalization of $121 million and a minimum price of $5,643.

7. Blue-Chip Azuki NFT Collection

Blue-chip Azuki, an NFT collection from digital asset incubation studio Chiru Labs with a limited supply of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network, is the seventh best-selling NFT collection of the week. Over the past 24 hours, the Azuki NFT collection has raised a sales volume of 483 ETH. Blue-chip Azuki has a market capitalization of $181 million and a floor price of $18,112.

8. Transdimensional Fox Federation

Transdimensional Fox Federation, an NFT collection hosted by the Solana blockchain network, is the eighth best-selling NFT collection this week. In the last 24 hours, the Transdimensional Fox Federation NFT collection has attracted a trading sales volume of 8,922 SOL. The relatively new NFT collection has a market capitalization of $3.9 million and a minimum price of $501.

9. Pixelmon NFT Collection

Pixelmon, an NFT collection featuring a limited set of 10,005 collections of pixelated characters hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network, is this week’s best-selling NFT collection. Over the last 24 hours, the Pixelmon NFT collection has garnered a trading sales volume of 304 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $54 million and a minimum price of $4,327.

10. Doodles NFT Collection

Doodles, an NFT collection from digital artist Burnt Toast featuring a limited edition of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network, is the tenth best-selling NFT collection of the week. Over the past 24 hours, the NFT collection has garnered a trading sales volume of 289 ETH, closing out our ten best-selling NFT collections this week. Doodles has a market capitalization of $97 million and a minimum price of $9,773.

Related NFT News:

New Crypto Mining Platform – Bitcoin Minetrix

Audited by Coinsult

Decentralized, secure cloud mining

earn free bitcoin daily

Native Token on Presale Now – BTCMTX

Staking Rewards – Over 50% APY

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Source: insidebitcoins.com