NFT sales reach all-time low in 2023 app developer magazine

Monthly sales of Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) NFTs on OpenSea have fallen steadily over the past few months.

Despite the recent surge in the market, NFT sales have declined further in the past few weeks. Ethereum and Polygon are some of the most affected networks. Now, market experts are trying to predict what impact this will have on ETH and MATIC.

OpenSea hits yearly low for Ethereum and Polygon NFTs

Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) are home to the majority of NFTs available on the market. However, the recession of 2022 and 2023 has affected NFT sales on Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC). OpenSea, one of the largest NFT marketplaces, reported a huge drop in monthly NFT sales from both networks.

Ethereum (ETH) NFT sales reached $659 million in January 2023. Yet by September, it had fallen 51% to $74 million. Similarly, Polygon NFT sales in February were around $109.12 million. However, it dropped to $4.5 million in September.

Despite the decline in NFT activity, Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) recorded improved market performance in October. On October 2, ETH was trading at $1,663.63. Nevertheless, ETH rose 8.7% to $1,810 by October 30. Similarly, MATIC was trading at $0.5685 on October 1. As of October 30, MATIC rose 14.3% to $0.649.

Analysts say the recent performance of ETH and MATIC may be due to excitement over potential Bitcoin spot ETF approval. Other analysts say new partnerships signed by Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) have led to short-term rallies for both projects.

Ethereum has seen a surge in network adoption due to the popularity of ETH staking. Similarly, the Polygon (MATIC) zkEVM is seeing widespread adoption, leading to increasing network activity.

Analysts conclude that NFT activity may remain low until the end of the year. However, Ethereum and Polygon’s network activity may continue to increase. If that happens, ETH could rise 17.1% to $2,120. Similarly, MATIC could rise by 42.2% to $0.923.

Nugterash (NUGX): Exploring a Miner’s Deepest Desires

NuggetRush (NUGX) is an exciting adventure and a way to reward and grow a community of like-minded individuals. The platform is building an ecosystem to welcome new and old miners as well as those who prefer adventure games to earning.

In NuggetRush (NUGX), players must find and mine mineral resources. Players receive prizes with financial value. The game features a richly detailed virtual landscape with high mineral resource potential. It gives players experienced NFT characters that include skilled miners and business professionals.

These NFT characters and machinery help players explore new areas and extract mineral wealth. NuggetRush (NUGX) features an immersive gaming environment with realistic mechanics that keeps players engaged.

Furthermore, the game offers high earning potential that allows players to find valuable rewards regardless of location or skill level.

To have a chance to win NuggetRush’s mining rewards, users must first purchase NUGX tokens. NuggetRush (NUGX) has not yet launched and still has a blockchain ICO. NUGX is still in Phase 2 of its presale and is trading at $0.012.

Its price will increase soon in Phase 3 of its presale. NuggetRush will launch when NUGX rises to $0.020. Analysts say NUGX’s growth prospects could make it one of the best new ICOs.

Source: appdevelopermagazine.com