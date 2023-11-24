NFT sales increased 31% last week! – NFTevening.com – Cryptosaurus

nft evening

NFT sales exceeded expectations last week, seeing a substantial increase of 31.22%. Within a seven-day period, NFT sales reached $208.17 million. This significant surge can be attributed to the presence of digital collectibles originating from the Bitcoin blockchain.

According to data from CryptoSlam.io as of May 14, 2023, sales of Bitcoin NFTs across 21 different blockchains have emerged as a significant contributor to the digital collectibles landscape. However, Ethereum continues to lead the charts with $111.26 million. However, Bitcoin-based NFTs, also known as ordinary fiat, took the runner-up spot.

Data shows that sales of Bitcoin NFTs reached $53,433,451. Thus, it ranks second among 21 chains in terms of blockchain sales. Over the past week, Bitcoin collectibles increased by an impressive 187.54%. Additionally, there was a huge increase in collectibles on the Mythos blockchain, increasing by 69.66% to $11.73 million. This growth catapulted Mythos to third place among the top blockchains by volume.

Solana, which previously held the second-largest position, now ranks fourth in terms of NFT sales per blockchain. Solana recorded $8,789,106 over the past seven days, which represents a 21.16% decrease from the previous week. Polygon is in fifth place with $7.79 million, which represents a decline of 7.07%.

In terms of digital collectibles, data from CryptoSlam.io shows that “Unsorted Ordinals,” which are essentially random ordinals that are not associated with any collection, have taken the top spot. Declassified Ordinal achieved sales of $15.62 million.

Bored app Yacht Club (BAYC), based on Ethereum, took second place this week with total sales reaching $13.80 million over the past seven days. The Dmarket Collection of the Mythos chain ranked third, with the majority of Mythos NFT sales coming from transactions in the Dmarket Collection.

In fourth place, ORDI BRC-20 tokens recorded weekly sales of $11,044,110, while Ethereum’s Milady Maker collection saw sales of $10,376,102 during the same period, coming in fifth. In particular, Bitcoin-based Space Peeps experienced a significant increase in sales, earning $4,607,834 over the past seven days, representing a stunning increase of 2,142.35% compared to the previous week.

Additionally, an NFT from the series sold for $4.5 million, making it the most expensive sale of the week. Interestingly, the remaining top five most valuable NFT sales during the past week all belonged to the Unclassified Ordinals category.

