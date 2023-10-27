NFT sales fell in Q3, down 55.6% from Q2 2023 – will Q4 bounce back?

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

The crisis in the non-fungible token market continued in the third quarter as sales declined sharply from the previous quarter. With declining interest across all chains, NFT trading volume fell 55.6%. In this article, we will discuss the state and performance of the NFT market over the last three months.

NFT sales fell 55.6% in Q3 2023

Data compiled by CoinGecko.com, an on-chain data aggregator, shows that sales volumes in the non-fungible token market have declined as investors steered clear of risk assets amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. NFT trading volume declined from $3.67 billion in Q2 2023 to $1.63 billion in Q3 2023.

The NFT market began to decline sometime in June, leaving most NFTs with more than 70% of their minimum price value. The nearly 70% decline comes as investors continued to shy away from riskier assets, which have deteriorated in recent months.

Despite the decline in NFT trading volumes, the Ethereum network maintained its dominance of the NFT market in the third quarter at 83.2%. Although Ethereum led in Q3, it has declined from its peak in May and recovered slightly in September this year.

On the other hand, non-fungible tokens hosted by the Immutable Its NFT market share increased from 2.1% in the second quarter to 3.9% in the third quarter. This notable surge was attributed to the attraction in the trading card game Gods Unchained, which launched on the Epic Games Store in August.

Status of NFTs in recent times

The global non-fungible token market is up 22.60% this week, based on data compiled by CryptoSlam.io, an on-chain data aggregator. The global NFT market has recorded $85 million in merchandise sales in the last seven days. The number of NFT collectors trading NFTs has also increased by 17% this week compared to last week.

Non-fungible tokens hosted on Ethereum, the largest blockchain for NFTs, continue to dominate the NFT market, garnering a trading sales volume of $51 million in the last seven days. Meanwhile, Ethereum-based NFTs have increased by 45.25% over the past week.

Digital collectibles hosted on the Mythos Chain have experienced a slight increase this week. Over the past seven days, Mythos series NFTs have recorded a trading sales volume of $8.3 million. However, the sales volume of Mythos Chain NFTs declined by 11.21%.

Source: CryptoSlam.io, NFT Sale by Blockchain

Solana and Bitcoin-based NFTs are the third and fourth NFT collections traded this week. Over the past seven days, Solana-based NFTs have recorded a trading sales volume of $7.3 million, while Bitcoin NFTs have garnered a trading sales volume of $4.7 million. Solana and Bitcoin NFTs are up 19.57% and 26.01% respectively.

nft market prediction

Despite the recent NFT recession, which has thrown many NFTs into turmoil, there is a strong belief among crypto experts and enthusiasts that the NFT market will bounce back to its peak state. The resilience of the NFT community, coupled with continued innovation in the sector, is paving the way for a potential resurgence in the coming days or weeks.

