NFT Sales Fell 23% in October – Here Are NFT Market Forecasts for November 2023 – Cryptosaurus

The non-fungible token market is having another tough month, according to the latest data analysis. The NFT market has been in decline for over a year, with total trading volume down more than 90% since its peak in January 2022. In this article, we will assess the state of NFTs over the last 30 days.

NFT sales fell 23% in October

Data compiled by CryptoSlam.io, an on-chain data aggregator, indicates that the NFT market has suffered another decline this month. Over the past 30 days, the NFT market has garnered $307 million in trading sales volume, representing a 23% decline from the previous month.

During this period, the number of collectors purchasing non-fungible tokens has fallen by nearly 25% to only 230,498. However, the number of collectors selling their NFTs increased by 9.67% to 287,337. Over the past 30 days, nearly $7 million has been transacted in the NFT market ecosystem.

Non-fungible tokens hosted on Ethereum have been the most traded NFTs this October. Over the past 30 days, Ethereum-based NFTs have recorded a trading sales volume of $170 million. Ethereum NFTs have declined by 18.27% this month compared to last month.

Source: CryptoSlam.io, NFT sales by blockchain in the last 30 days

Mythos Chain-based NFTs have been the second most traded NFT collection this month. Over the past 30 days, Mythos Chain NFTs have recorded a trading sales volume of $37 million. The trading sales volume of Mythos Chain NFTs has increased by 10% during this period.

Digital collectibles hosted on the Solana and Polygon blockchain networks have been the third and fourth most traded NFT collectibles this month. Over the past 30 days, Solana-based NFTs have recorded a sales volume of $27 million, while Polygon NFTs have garnered a sales volume of $19 million.

Bitcoin Ordinals has been the fifth most traded NFT collection this month. Over the past 30 days, the NFT collection has recorded $15 million in merchandise sales. Nonetheless, Bitcoin ordinals or Bitcoin-based NFTs have declined by 3.31% this month compared to last month.

Top selling NFTs in October 2023

Source: CryptoSlam.io, Top Selling NFTs in the Last 30 Days

1. DMarket

DMarket, an NFT collection from the DMarket NFT marketplace, has been the most traded NFT collection this month. Over the last 30 days, DMarket NFTs have recorded a trading sales volume of $36 million. DMarket NFT has increased by 10.78% this month compared to last month.

2. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

Bored Ape Yacht Club, an NFT collection from digital asset firm Yuga Labs, has been the second most traded NFT collection this month. Over the last 30 days, Bored Ape Yacht Club has generated a trading sales volume of $22.7 million. Bored Ape NFT sales have increased by 54% this October.

3. Chainless NFTs of God

Gods Unchained is an NFT collection of Gods Unchained, a decentralized competitive card game that takes some of the best lessons learned from games like Hearthstone. Gods Unchained has been the third most traded NFT collection this month with a sales volume of $13 million.

4. Secret Creator NFT

Rain Makers, an NFT collection from fantasy sports game DraftKings, has been the fourth best-selling NFT collection this month. Over the past 30 days, Rain Makers has generated trading sales volume of $12 million. Sales of Rain Makers NFTs declined by 43.13% this October.

5. CryptoPunks NFT

CryptoPunks, an NFT collection owned by Bored app creator Yug Labs, featuring a limited set of 10,000 NFTs, has been the fifth best-selling NFT collection this month. Over the past 30 days, the NFT collection has raised $11 million in merchandise sales volume. The sales volume of CryptoPunks NFTs has increased by 43.18% this October.

6. Sorare NFT

Sorare, an NFT collection from the fantasy sports cryptocurrency-based video game Sorare, has been the sixth most-selling NFT collection this month. Over the past 30 days, Sorare NFTs have garnered a trading sales volume of $11 million. However, Sorare NFT has declined by 12.83% in the past month.

7. Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT

Mutant Ape Yacht Club, another NFT collection from Yug Labs, creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club, has been the seventh most-selling NFT collection this month. Over the past 30 days, the Mutant Ape NFT has recorded a trading sales volume of $8.7 million. During this period, sales of mutant NFTs have increased by 9%.

8. $SAT BRC-20 NFT

$Sat BRC-20 is an NFT collection hosted on the Bitcoin network, similar to the well-known ERC-20 token standards. The NFT collection has been the eighth most traded NFT collection this month. Over the past 30 days, the $Sat BRC-20 NFT has attracted a trading sales volume of $7.8 million. The sales volume of $Sat BRC-20 NFT has increased by 35.27% this month compared to last month.

9. Winds of Yawanawa NFT

The Winds of Yavanva is a new NFT collection from renowned digital artist Refic Anadol in partnership with the Brazilian Yavanva community, hosted on the Ethereum network. The NFT series has been the ninth most-selling NFT collection this month. Over the past 30 days, New Winds of Yawanawa has achieved a trading sales volume of $7.5 million.

10. Captainz NFT

Captainz, an NFT collection from the Web3-focused venture studio featuring a limited set of 9,999 NFTs, marked its tenth consecutive month of NFT series sales this month, generating $7.1 million in merchandise sales. Captainz NFTs have increased by 150% this month compared to last month.

NFT Market Prediction for November 2023

The global NFT market has seen tremendous growth in recent years, evolving from a niche cryptocurrency transaction to record-breaking digital art sales. Fast forward to 2023, NFTs are now a multi-billion dollar market, attracting serious investments from various sectors.

Crypto experts predict that the NFT market will continue to expand in the coming weeks or months. Data analytical firm Statista recently predicted that the global non-fungible token market will grow from $1.6 billion in 2023 to $3.2 billion by 2027.

