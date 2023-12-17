NFT Robbery: Trader Suffers Largest Cybersecurity Breach in History – Cryptosaurus

The growing non-fungible token (NFT) market has fallen into chaos as NFT Trader, a leading peer-to-peer trading platform, has fallen victim to the largest NFT hack to date. Millions of dollars worth of high-value NFTs, including rare Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club tokens, WeFriends, Art Block, and World of Women NFTs, were stolen in an elaborate cyberattack.

The digital heist shrouded in mystery began when a hacker targeted at least 13 Mutant Ape Yacht Club and 37 Bored Ape tokens, resulting in a loss of $3 million.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Red Alert If you have ever used NFT Trader before, unsubscribe from their contract as soon as possible (0x13d8faF4A690f5AE52E2D2C52938d1167057B9af) Till now 37 BAYC and 13 MAYC have already been sent to this address – Dingaling (@dingalingts) 16 December 2023

This is not NFTTrader, general acceptance among victims appears to be the flooring protocol this time Cancel these two addresses:

0x49AD262C49C7aA708Cc2DF262eD53B64A17Dd5EE

0x3eb879cc9a0Ef4C6f1d870A40ae187768c278Da2 Exact reason unclear but better safe than sorry – foobar (@0xfoobar) 17 December 2023

Scale of theft and targeted approach

The sheer scale of this unprecedented digital heist has shocked the NFT community, with some of the most valuable apes, each worth over $300,000, now in the hands of the mysterious attacker. The hacker appears to have focused on individuals who had used NFT Trader in the past and exploited vulnerabilities in the platform’s old smart contracts.

Timeline of the heist and the hacker’s demands

The hacker launched the attack about four hours before the report, and rapidly sent valuable NFTs to specific addresses. In a surprising twist, the hacker, identified as 0x3dc115307c7b79e9ff0afe4c1a0796c22e366a47b47ed2d82194bcd59bb4bd46, came forward with an unconventional proposal – demanding a reward in exchange for the safe return of the stolen digital assets.

Users are now faced with an ethical dilemma: whether to accept the hacker’s demands and regain ownership of their cherished NFTs or stand firmly against supporting criminal activities. Not surprisingly, the hacker has begun returning some NFTs for free, challenging assumptions about his motivations. This unexpected move adds a layer of uncertainty to the ongoing saga.

BAYC founder’s intervention

In an unexpected twist, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) founder Garga has offered to pay 10% of the ETH reward demanded by the hacker to facilitate the return of the stolen BAYC apes. Although this indication is intended to minimize the impact on affected users, concerns have been raised about the potential message it could send to cyberattackers regarding the profitability of exploiting the vulnerabilities.

One of the victims said the hacker returned a rare NFT with 31 ETH, worth about $70,680: “And now the hacker sent me 31 ETH? What in the world is going on. Is this the reality of life?” said the victim.

NFT Trader has confirmed a cyberattack on its legacy smart contracts, urging users to take quick action by removing delegation to the compromised addresses. This precautionary step is important to prevent unauthorized access and exploitation of NFTs linked to these addresses.

Information for this story came from Cryptoticker, Cointelegraph, The Block, and the sources mentioned. The author has no endorsements or affiliations with the organizations discussed. Not a recommendation to buy or sell. Always do additional research and consult a professional before purchasing a security. The author does not hold any license.

