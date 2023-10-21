In March 2021, crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi made headlines globally when he spent $2.9 million on a non-fungible token (NFT) of former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey’s first tweet. Fast forward to 2023 and The Guardian and other platforms are reporting that “researchers estimate that 23 million people have worthless investments in these digital tokens”.

In recent years, you may have heard discussion about NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. They have taken the art, entertainment and digital worlds by storm, leaving people curious, confused or skeptical. Founder of Easy Crypto, Janine Grainger, discusses what NFTs are, how they are already part of our lives, debating their value, and their potential to reshape the digital landscape. Are.

Janine Grainger

What are NFTs?

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital assets that represent ownership of a specific item, piece of content, or collectible on the blockchain. It is their collectible nature that has seen these assets go ‘viral’ in the news, such as the 2021 NFT collection by the former First Lady called Melania’s Vision which included a limited edition digital artwork of her eyes.

Unlike cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, NFTs are not interchangeable for each other – each token has a different value and cannot be duplicated or divided. This exclusivity is a key feature that sets NFTs apart.

While NFTs themselves are not a cryptocurrency, most of them are hosted on the Ethereum network.

Hidden NFTs: More Common Than You Think

The surprising thing is that you may already be interacting with NFTs and not even realize it. For example, digital concert tickets are often issued as NFTs, providing fans with proof of ownership and authenticity. This very subtle integration shows how NFTs are quietly becoming a part of our daily lives, making secure and verifiable ownership of digital goods possible.

But are they worth anything?

Opinion about NFTs is polarized even among experienced crypto investors…

Some people argue that it is a fleeting trend and has no value. A recent Tom’s Hardware headline read, “NFT Hype Collapse Means 95% of Digital Assets Are Now ‘Worthless’”; While according to a new report from dappGamble that reviewed data from NFT Scan and CoinMarketCap, 69,795 of the 73,257 NFT collections have a market cap of 0 ether, making 95% of those holding NFT collections – or 23 million people – Left with worthless investments. (Guardian).

While such statistics seem like the end all be all for NFTs, the context is important. When you have a creative platform with no barriers to entry, a massive amount of content will be created, and most of it will have no value. I estimate that 95% of the world’s websites get no visitors – but that doesn’t mean the web (or the other 5% of sites) is worthless.

The world’s largest NFT marketplace – OpenSea – hosts an average of $80 million worth of trades monthly; And CryptoPunks (pixelated characters) were originally given away for free, but now sell for millions. A CryptoPunk character recently sold for $11.7 million.

The Web3 revolution: beyond art and collectibles

There are also those who see NFTs as an important part of Web3, the future decentralized, blockchain-based internet. NFTs are not limited to digital art; They are expanding into diverse use cases such as ‘Soulbound Tokens’ that can represent our identity in the virtual world.

In these virtual environments, NFTs provide ownership and scarcity, allowing players to buy, sell, and trade digital items and land. Although complex, this concept has the potential to fundamentally revolutionize gaming, virtual reality, and digital economies. In virtual worlds like Decentraland and The Sandbox, digital land parcels have been sold for astonishing amounts, some of which are worth more than a million dollars.

Navigating the NFT Landscape

Regardless of where you stand on the NFT spectrum, it’s undeniable that they’re making waves in the ‘real’ world of digital assets. High-profile NFT sales have attracted significant attention around the world, with collectible artworks and virtual real estate fetching millions of dollars.

dappGambl’s research concludes that despite the volatility of the NFT market, researchers believe NFTs still have a place in the future, but “to avoid market declines and keep lasting value, NFTs should be converted to or So must be historically relevant such as first-edition Pokémon cards, true art or provide real utility, he said in the report. (Guardian)

For now, maybe this should be it’nDefinitely; Fthe future will be TeaOho…’

The debate regarding NFTs is not settled yet. While some argue that NFTs could lose their value, others see them as the future of digital ownership and transactions in the Web3.

Are NFTs a useless fad; or the cornerstone of the digital future, they are undeniably shaping the way we interact with and value digital content and assets. Prudent investors would do well to treat them like any other asset class: stay informed and learn about this evolving technology. This involves keeping an open mind, exploring new use cases, and carefully assessing the risks and rewards associated with these unique digital assets.

The NFT revolution is still in its early stages, and its true potential (if any) has not yet been fully realized.

Disclaimer: Crypto is volatile, carries risk and the value can go up and down. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Please do your own research.

