NFT Projects: Keep Your Community Engaged With These 12 Tips

Members of any type of community want to feel like they are included, connected and part of something that is truly unique and valuable. This is certainly true of the communities that support non-fungible token projects.

And it’s not just about the “warm and fluffy” feeling. A healthy, engaged community can not only provide valuable feedback to NFT project leaders and long-term investors, but its members can also generate buzz, which will increase demand and, optimally, increase the value of their investment. . Through their own initiative, they can also develop the ecosystem of the project.

Without a doubt, creative and conscientious NFT project leaders who work to foster an enthusiastic community can create a circle of mutual, ongoing benefits. Below, 12 members of the Cointelegraph Innovation Circle share practical, effective tips to help NFT project leaders launch strong, build an engaged community, and grow and prosper together.

Strive for real emotional pull

We are in a bear market driven by a period of low liquidity. Try to make sure that your NFT really has an emotional pull and isn’t just a cash grab. You can tell when an artist has spent many hours creating an actual artwork, versus something that was quickly produced and promoted. Clearly the cash grab will soon fall by the wayside. – Zain Jafar, Zain Ventures

Ensure continued engagement

For NFT projects, constant engagement is important. Provide exclusive content, host community events, and solicit feedback for project direction. Authenticity and constant communication build trust and keep your community invested in the long-term vision of the project. – Tomer Warschauer Nooni, Cryptomon

Unleash active and talented community managers

Make sure that your community managers have good people skills, that they clearly understand the mission and vision of your NFT project, and that they constantly engage with community members. While bots can be useful, they also take away the humanity of the conversation. Remember, members’ attention is delicate and needs constant nurturing. – Irina Litchfield, Lumeria

Give holders the opportunity to have a say in the decisions you make

It’s one thing to communicate regularly with your community, but to keep them engaged today you need to provide value from day one. This means symbolic governance. Make sure NFT holders feel like they have a say in the decisions you make, whether through voting or some other way. NFTs are not governance tokens, but that doesn’t stop you from keeping your communities in mind. -Jason Fernandes, Adlunum Inc.

Develop creative and unique experiences

Imagine hosting a “digital masquerade ball.” Members wear unique NFT masks, symbols of their digital identities. Through games, stories, and auctions, these masks evolve into symbols of participation, fostering continued interaction. Like dancing in a pixelated ballroom, NFT community engagement thrives on rhythmic creativity and unique experiences. – Arvin Khamseh, Soldout NFT

Showcase the hard work behind the scenes

Balance short-term goals with long-term objectives. NFT projects should take advantage by sharing small achievements with their communities between major updates. Even if the news isn’t always groundbreaking, consistent communication keeps users engaged while showcasing the hard work happening behind the scenes. -Wolfgang Ruckerl, ENT Technologies AG

Set features that can be unlocked over time

value creation. Don’t just sell digital assets; Provide an experience. Use smart contracts to enable features like exclusive content, voting rights or even revenue-sharing – which can be unlocked over time or based on specific conditions. Keep the community involved in decision-making processes, and always be transparent about your roadmap. NFT is not the end; This is the beginning of a relationship. – Tiago Serdio, Partisia Blockchain

provide consistent value

Build and foster a vibrant and inclusive community by consistently providing value, engaging in open communication, and involving the community in decision-making processes to create a sense of ownership and belonging. It is important to share ecosystem updates and announcements properly and effectively so as not to mislead the community. -Anthony Georgiades, Pestle Network

Promote an inclusive environment

For NFT projects, it is important to provide consistent value beyond the initial purchase. Release exclusive content regularly, host community events, and actively seek feedback. Prioritize transparency in project development, and foster an inclusive environment where community members feel they are valued and listened to. Remember, an engaged community is built on trust, constant interaction and shared growth. – Erkki Colditz, OÜ Popspot

Inform members about developments and prices

NFT communities need updates on the latest developments that have happened, or are about to happen, in the project of their interest. Since most members of the community will have purchased and held multiple NFTs from the same project, they will want to get some price predictions about their assets. Plus, freebies go a long way in keeping the community engaged. -Abhishek Singh, Advocate

Share real-time updates and connect on social media

It is important to maintain constant communication with your community. There have been many differences with previous NFT projects, so it is important to share real-time updates on project developments, partnerships, and news. Connect regularly on social media and Discord to make members feel connected and address their concerns. Show that you’re listening to feedback, and implement their ideas when possible. – Ayelet Nof, SlicedBrand

Communicate both good and bad news

Give a clear roadmap of both good and bad. If something initially planned is no longer going to happen (or vice versa), be prepared in advance. Constant communication is important for projects in the Web3 field in general, as we all learn and grow together. -Megan Nievold, BingX

