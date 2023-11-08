NFT: Plan for tokens produced by the Royal Mint canceled – BBC.com – Cryptosaurus

The Treasury has announced that plans for government-backed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) produced by the Royal Mint have been cancelled.

In April 2022, while Chancellor, Rishi Sunak ordered the creation of “NFTs for Britain”, which could be traded online.

NFTs are assets in the digital world that can be bought and sold, but which do not have any physical form of their own.

The Royal Mint announced after consultation with the Treasury that it was “not proceeding with the launch”.

Economic Secretary Andrew Griffiths said the department would keep the proposal “subject to review”.

NFTs have been touted as the digital answer to collectibles, but some skeptics fear they may be a bubble waiting to burst. They have been used as speculative assets and some have been sold for millions of dollars.

Responding to the announcement, Harriet Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Select Committee, said: “We have yet to see too much evidence that our constituents should put their money into these speculative tokens unless they are willing to lose all their money. Don’t be prepared.” Happen.

“So perhaps that is why the Royal Mint has taken this decision in conjunction with the Treasury.”

NFTs are unique units of digital data that use the same “blockchain” technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Records cannot be forged because the blockchain ledger is maintained by thousands of computers around the world.

Digital tokens, which emerged in 2014, can be treated as certificates of ownership of virtual or physical assets, and can be purchased using traditional currency or cryptocurrencies.

The Treasury is working to regulate some cryptocurrencies and plans to enter the NFT market as part of a broader bid to make the UK a hub for digital payments companies.

In April 2022, the then Chancellor Mr Sunak said: “We want to see [cryptocurrency] “The businesses of tomorrow – and the jobs they create – are here in the UK, and by regulating them effectively we can give them the confidence they need to think and invest long-term.”

One of the most famous NFTs is a series known as “Bored Ape Yacht Club,” which gives the holder ownership over a unique photo of a cartoon monkey. NFT prices plunged last year after crypto exchange FTX went bankrupt.

