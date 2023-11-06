NFT party attendees blame Bored Ape Yacht Club event for vision loss

With the fall of cryptocurrencies into the mainstream last year, some people may be surprised to learn that NFTs are still a thing. Nevertheless, people are still buying receipts imprinted on the blockchain that point to a piece of digital art, and one of the most popular NFTs remains Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Now, the entire NFT market – including the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT – is valuable too much less Compared to before. But they still give NFT holders access to exclusive parties and club events.

Bored Apes are in the headlines once again, and not because NFT prices are rising again. That’s because many attendees have complained of eye pain and vision loss as a result of one of the Bored Ape parties above.

“Has anyone else been having burning eyes since last night? Woke up at 3am in extreme pain and ended up in the ER.” Posted @Feld4014 on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday after attending the three-day AppFest event in Hong Kong.

The post received a lot of reactions from other ApeFest attendees.

“I promise, it was really bad, so I had to go to the hospital,” replied An Apefest goer. “They cleaned my eyes and gave me medicine, now I’m feeling a little better.”

“I got it too. Went to bed at 1:30, woke up at 5 with burning eyes.” Said Another X user shared that they too had gone to the hospital due to this problem.

According to tech founder Adrian Zdunzik, who attended the party and went to the hospital after experiencing vision loss, doctors said diagnosis He has “photokeratitis in both eyes”.

“The doctor told me it was due to the UV rays from the stage lights. I often go to festivals but have never experienced this.” shared @cryptojun777, another participant in the event.

Bored Ape Yacht Club’s parent company, Yuga Labs, introduced a statement Regarding reports.

Apes, we are aware of the eye-related issues that have affected some Apesfest attendees and have been proactively reaching out to individuals since yesterday to ascertain possible root causes. Based on our estimates, we believe that less than 1% of people who participated and worked in the program had these symptoms. While almost everyone has indicated that their symptoms have improved, we encourage anyone who experiences them to seek medical help just in case.

Thankfully, it seems that the condition of those who have shared their experiences is improving.

In the NFT and cryptocurrency communities, Bitcoin fans often like to show their support by picturing themselves shooting lasers Outside Of their eyes.

But after Apefest, we may have to rethink those portrayals. As cryptocurrency researcher Molly White keep this Perhaps the lasers were going in the opposite direction the whole time.

Source: mashable.com