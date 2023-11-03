NFT Paris Founder Confirms ‘Brands Are Fully Embracing NFTs’

The NFT Paris conference predicts that mainstream brands will fully embrace NFTs.

Despite the bearish market, brands are engaged in active NFT project development.

The introduction of the NFT Paris Loyalty Token enhances the attendee experience and boosts the Web3 loyalty program.

NFT Paris, the much-awaited international conference, is gearing up for its third edition on February 23-24, 2024. Founder Alexander Tsydenkov is confident that the event will see notable attendance, as mainstream brands wholeheartedly embrace the non-revolutionary technology. Convertible Tokens (NFTs).

Despite the ongoing bearish market, many brands are actively involved in the development of NFT projects. Sidenkov, in an interview with Decrypt, emphasized that these brands are fully embracing NFTs while still keeping a keen eye on financial feasibility. Although market conditions have led some to proceed with caution, the overall interest and enthusiasm for NFTs among corporates remains strong.

Development of NFT Paris

Building on the success of previous editions, the 2024 NFT Paris conference aims to attract a wide range of participants. While last year’s event focused on luxury, music, fashion, gaming and art, this edition will expand its horizons to put more emphasis on blockchain builders and technical aspects.

Sidenkov underlined the importance of culture at the conference, saying that attendees can expect a fascinating program that includes music, film, luxury and fashion. Paris, with its growing crypto and NFT ecosystem, is actively positioning itself as a hub for these emerging technologies, receiving support from the French government and fostering an environment conducive to innovation.

NFT Paris Loyalty Token

In a move that truly exemplifies NFT Paris’s commitment to its community, the conference has introduced a loyalty token through a free mining process. To date, over 120,000 tokens have been minted, exceeding initial expectations and indicating a remarkable response from participants.

The loyalty token is a soulless token, meaning it cannot be transferred or traded. However, its value lies in its role as a gateway to a fungible token called NFTPARIS. Tsedenkov explained that the primary objective behind the loyalty token initiative was to attract the right audience to the conference while gaining valuable information about attendees. Tokens were circulated to individuals deemed important, particularly focusing on collectors who demonstrated loyalty by holding onto their assets during bear markets.

Token holders can redeem NFTPARIS tokens for a range of bonuses and discounts. These rewards include a variety of merchandise categories including NFT artwork, customized Ledger hardware wallets, partner organization discounts, and even luxury hotel accommodations during the NFT Paris event. Each week, a diverse range of products from the gaming, art and fashion sectors will be made available, catering to different interests and preferences.

NFT extends loyalty beyond Paris

Tsydenkov envisions developing the NFT Paris token as a loyalty program that extends beyond the boundaries of the conference. The ultimate goal is to create a comprehensive loyalty program for Web3 as a whole, rewarding users who actively engage with the ecosystem. By fostering a sense of community and appreciation, this initiative aims to drive greater adoption and participation in the world of NFTs.

conclusion

As NFT Paris prepares for its third edition, the conference stands as a testament to the growing acceptance and integration of NFTs by mainstream brands. The event promises to be a captivating experience, uniting diverse industries and highlighting the cultural impact of NFTs. With the introduction of the NFT Paris loyalty token, the conference not only rewards its attendees but also paves the way for a broader loyalty program within the Web3 ecosystem. NFT Paris continues to serve as a catalyst to foster innovation, connection, and advance the NFT revolution.

