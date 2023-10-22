Altcoin Buzz examines the sentiment of the NFT ecosystem and where it could go next.

In this NFT bi-weekly report, we will keep you updated on the latest happenings in the market. Let’s jump in.

This week, the NFT market showed consistent and stable performance, with a total trading volume of approximately $48.19 million. This volume represents a slight decrease compared to last week’s activity, indicating a further decline in NFT trading volumes. The volume of new investments remains low, leaving trading volumes spread among different blockchain networks and collections.

Source: Block

Source: Dune

This week, the NFT market saw modest growth despite the ongoing volume struggle. The number of holders increased by 0.29% to 4,650,518, and the number of active traders increased by 5.8% to 39,549. Additionally, the number of sellers increased by 9.44% to 23,546. However, the number of buyers declined marginally by 0.39% to 21,886. These numbers indicate that active traders probably took the opportunity to sell some of their holdings.

Source: Global NFT Market Overview | nftgo

OpenSea’s primary key performance indicators have been volatile throughout the week. There were 3.36 percent decline and new wallets with a total of 10.18k transactions. The number of transactions also decreased by 4.76% to 19k, with a significant decrease of 23.01% in transaction volume experienced to $1.69M. The smart contract balance shows a slight decrease of 1.27% at $60.84k.

Source: OpenSea | DappRadar

Compared to OpenSea, Blur Markets has shown positive trends in all major aspects. The number of active wallets has increased by 6.36% to 2.96 thousand, indicating increased engagement. The number of transactions also saw an increase of 6.4%, which now stands at 4.79k, indicating an increase in market activity. Impressively, transaction volume increased by a substantial 17.76%, totaling $11.81 million, underscoring improved liquidity. However, smart contract balances saw a slight increase of 4.01% to $69.9M. These developments underscore the evolving nature of the blurred market, which requires adaptable strategies to navigate the changing dynamics.

Source: Blur | DappRadar

The value of Solana NFTs traded this week was $20.75, down only 0.20% from last week. Despite this minor setback, the ongoing rise continues. Evidence suggests that trading activity may increase during the first week of July.

Source: Block

6) Polygon NFT

OpenSea, the standout performer, maintained its dominance with notable progress. On OpenSea, the weekly average price of Polygon NFTs increased by 8.48% to $15.49. This increase indicates a long-term upward trend in Polygon NFT values, highlighting the interest in NFTs on this network and platform.

OpenSea also saw a significant increase in trading activity, further strengthening its position. There were 2.95k sellers and 2.26k buyers. This growth in OpenSea’s user base indicates the growing popularity of Polygon as a trading venue among NFT fans. Positive signs were also seen in the volume of trades, which increased by 19.66% to $156.98k. The increased volume of trades reflects OpenSea’s continued success and presence in the sector.

Source: Polygon | DappRadar

⬆️Watch for more cryptocurrency news Altcoin Buzz Youtube channel.

⬆️ How to protect your portfolio in this market by checking out our latest research, NFT and Metaverse buys, and our Altcoin Buzz Access group, which is free for a limited time. Try it today.

Disclaimer

The information discussed by Altcoin Buzz does not constitute financial advice. It is for educational, entertainment and informational purposes only. Any information or strategies are views and opinions relevant to the accepted levels of risk tolerance of the author/reviewers and their risk tolerance may differ from yours. We are not responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any investment related directly or indirectly to the information provided. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are high-risk investments so please do your due diligence. Copyright Altcoin Buzz Pte Ltd

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Source

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech