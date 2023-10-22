Altcoin Buzz examines the sentiment of the NFT ecosystem and where it could go next.

That being said, what impact has this had on the NFT market? Let’s dive in and see.

The market trend will be mixed in the second week of April. Sales declined 24.36% to 32K, and sales USD later fell 19.80% from $110.8 million to $91.3 million. Primary sales decreased by 25.66% to US$9K, while primary sales increased by only 2.45% to US$3.24M.

Additionally, the total value of active market wallets decreased by 18.97% to 23.6K.

The NFT market cap decreased marginally by 1.06% to 9.54 million ETH in the second week of April. However, the seven-day volume of NFTs traded displayed a similar pattern with a sharp decline of 17.13% to 151.6K ETH.

Activity in the NFT trading market generally decreased in the second week of April compared to the first week of April. The number of traders in the NFT market increased by 0.35% to 4.33 million in the second week of April, while the number of NFT holders declined by 13.27%. Additionally, the number of sellers declined significantly by 17.18%, while the number of buyers declined by 4.92%.

These figures may indicate a decline in consumer interest in NFTs. However, the fact that we have seen a huge drop in sellers may mean that the newspaper has already been sold out. Various factors such as changes in consumer behavior, market sentiment, and price changes for NFTs can also influence this trend.

The number of transactions on OpenSea fell by 2.5% to 197.38k. Additionally, the market’s trading volume decreased by 12.89% to $52.53 million, indicating that users traded less aggressively on the platform compared to the first week of April. Additionally, OpenSea smart contract balances increased by 2.33% to $74.8K in the second week of April.

Blur saw fewer users actively trading on the platform, as transactions on the platform declined by 7.29% to 101.68k. A significant decline of 12.32% in trading volume to $251.15 million indicates that investors are less willing to invest in the platform.

Furthermore, given that smart contract balances declined a modest 0.15% to $128.09 million, some investors may have withdrawn their money.

The average price and number of traders on Solanart declined, but trading volume increased slightly in the second week of April. The average price of an NFT on Solanart has fallen by 13.64% to $70.12. Despite the decline, Solanart remains the leading NFT marketplace in terms of trading volume.

On the other hand, OpenSea saw a significant increase in the average price and trading volume of NFTs, which increased by 271.5% to $76.15 and 218.31% to $28.71K, respectively. Additionally, OpenSea saw a decline in the number of traders, resulting in a decline of 19.63% to 351.

Despite the average price of NFTs dropping by 23.89% from $35.89, OpenSea maintained its position as the top NFT marketplace in terms of both the number of traders and trading volume. Additionally, trading volume decreased by 28.9% to $4.33 million.

The number of traders, trading volume and average price on Jump.Trade decreased significantly. The number of traders fell 35.31% to 218, trading volume fell 81.96% to $6.42k, and the average price of an NFT fell 28.19% to $21.21.

The average price of an NFT on the OKEx NFT marketplace increased by 117.45% to $7.85. Despite the number of traders decreasing by 13.24% to 177, trading volume fell by 38.4% to $3.43k.

Decentraland saw a significant decline in the number of traders and trading volume, with a decline of 38.57% and 41.81% respectively. The average price of an NFT increased by 61.9% to $3.76.

The popularity of Elementor increased dramatically across the board. Additionally, the average price of NFTs increased by 631.3% to $3.34, while trading volume increased by 567.4% to $140.43.

Every week we will provide some practical tips for those who want to get more involved in the NFT market. The sections will vary but we’ll be bringing you something every week.

With the recent events of the SVB bust and the macro environment still tightening liquidity by the FED, issues are impacting the NFT sector. In this case, many projects are at bargain prices where they were trading a few months ago.

Listed below are some things you could potentially consider.

Definitely a Dezeen project, but because of the partnership this collection is being featured continuously. This collection once traded at a low price of over 8 ETH. The latest partnership featured in this collection is with DeLabs’ Rumble Racing Star (the Adventure Pass was just released and that collection was highlighted as a project to keep an eye on).

Moonbirds Buy Proof once traded at a low price of just over 36 ETH. Although we don’t see it ever reaching that price point, it’s still blue chip as this collection was seriously affected by the SVB saga. The current price of just over 3.1 ETH is worth considering if you want to be part of an exclusive community. Any collector purchasing a collection is declaring that they are art lovers because this is the basis of value for the holders.

Similar to Moonbreeds, Doodles are also considered blue chip. With a mission to engage the masses by expanding its IP collection, the collection once traded at a minimum price of over 25 ETH. Holders can acquire Doodle at the current minimum price of less than 2.8 ETH.

2. Shibuya and Bruce Lee Estate partner for Web3 presence.

3. NFT creator Azuki from Chiru Labs collaborates with LINE Friends for new NFT collection.

4. Gaming hardware giant Razer is planning to create a Web3 metaverse.

