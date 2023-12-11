WARSAW, POLAND/ACCESSWIRE/July 3, 2023/ 2022 has been a tumultuous year in the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies, with significant market fluctuations and significant declines in revenue. However, recent research conducted by ICODA indicates that the NFT market is showing signs of recovery and renewed interest in 2023.

According to the data collected, the trading volume of NFTs reached $946 million, which is the highest volume recorded since June 2022. Additionally, the first month of the year saw a significant increase of 42% in the number of NFT sales compared to December 2022. ., totaling 9.2 million sales.

As the market begins to revive, brands and consumers alike are rekindling their enthusiasm for NFTs. Leading blockchain consulting firm ICODA sought insights from industry experts to better understand current trends and expectations. Their research led to the following major findings:

Major Companies Reaffirm Their Commitment to NFTs: Despite the market downturn, major companies are actively adopting NFTs as part of their business strategies. For example, Amazon is set to launch its own NFT marketplace, called Amazon Digital Marketplace, focusing on fashion NFTs and blockchain-based gaming. Salesforce, a leader in the B2B space, is integrating NFT loyalty programs into its CRM platform, allowing businesses to deploy smart contracts and manage blockchain data. Starbucks, which is already experiencing success with its NFT program, recently sold 2,000 NFTs in less than 20 minutes through its Starbucks Odyssey offering.

Consumers look for rare and tangible NFTs for long-term value: Amid market volatility, consumers are now attracted to NFTs with long-term value potential. Scarcity plays a key role in determining the value of NFTs, and projects like Cuvée Collective are taking advantage of this by offering NFTs to wine lovers, providing concierge services, events, and exclusive access to partner wineries.

Regulation and legal battles are gaining prominence: With the rapid growth of the NFT market, regulators are increasingly focusing on addressing legal and compliance issues. The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission have initiated actions to combat fraud and maintain market integrity. The recent indictment of a former OpenSea employee on charges of wire fraud and money laundering highlights the increasing scrutiny around NFTs.

Expert Insights: Experts interviewed by ICODA emphasized the importance of influencer marketing, community engagement, and social media presence in promoting NFT projects. The collaboration between NBA Top Shot and basketball star Ja Morant was cited as a successful example of an influential partnership. Experts also advised creating crypto communities on leading platforms and leveraging NFTs for charity initiatives to increase brand awareness and build customer loyalty.

In conclusion, while the NFT market experienced challenges in 2022, the current scenario is showing encouraging signs of improvement. Major companies are actively venturing into NFTs, consumers are looking for long-term value in rare assets, and regulators are addressing legal concerns. As the market continues to grow, businesses and creators are advised to implement effective marketing strategies to maximize their success in the dynamic world of NFTs.

“The NFT industry is of interest to many brands primarily because it is a more solvent segment of the target audience and it is growing. – says Vladislav Pivnev, CEO of ICODA – So, we are already seeing major brands (Adidas, “we are seeing support from Prada, Lamborghini, Starbucks, etc. and many others.”

About ICODA

ICODA is a leading blockchain consulting firm providing comprehensive services to clients around the world. With expertise in blockchain technology, tokenization, and smart contract development, ICODA helps businesses leverage the potential of the decentralized ecosystem. Their research and consulting services aim to help clients understand the emerging landscape of NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

media Contact:

Name: Vlad Pivnev

E-mail: [email protected]

Company: ICODA

URL: https://icada.io/

Source: ICODA

View the source version on accesswire.com:

Don’t worry if your annual salary falls below the required minimum amount. There are still ways to fund a great retirement.

According to analysts, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) controls about 80% of the AI ​​chip market, which includes custom processors made by companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)-owned Google and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) . While Nvidia reported that its latest quarterly revenue tripled and its net income increased to $9.24 billion, its rivals are making big moves in an effort to catch up. This week, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) unveils new AI c

You may want to read this before deferring any of your other paychecks.

Elon Musk has cautioned that production of Tesla’s new Cybertruck will ramp up slowly, but some customers are likely to receive their new vehicles as early as this month.

The world’s seventh-richest person, Bill Gates, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the astonishing $464.5 million earned annually from their portfolio. Gates’ investment strategy, which is rooted in choosing companies with strong dividend yields, reflects his commitment to stable, long-term income streams. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s recent 13F filing shows that a significant portion of this income is generated by

Wood’s company holds shares of these two companies in all its active ETFs.

This pending development could be a boon for Intel investors

It’s the end of the year and Tesla is in its final attempt to meet Wall Street’s expectations with a record quarter. Instead of cutting prices, Tesla is using a new tool to move the metal: incentives. Barron noted incentives on Tesla vehicles in inventory.

Buying Twitter was the biggest gamble of Musk’s career. Now he – and his empire – is collapsing under the pressure.

Major headwinds have negatively impacted the telecom giant.

Oracle stock fell late Monday after the software giant reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share on sales of $12.9 billion.

This deal will help both companies grow in the coming years.

Gundlach said a flood of cash into money-market funds would boost safer bonds, not tech stocks, and cheaper mortgages could boost home listings.

The start of a new bull market and the rapid adoption of AI will push these two household names even higher.

Macy’s shareholders get an early holiday season gift.

What needs to be done to buy a house in America? Much higher than before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

CRISPR just scored its first FDA win — but profits are still years away.

Nio management provided investors with important insights into the direction of the business.

Consistent investment of cash left over for at least five years in companies can help you build and maintain wealth through the stock market.

(Bloomberg) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s senior unsecured credit rating was downgraded to junk by Moody’s Investors Service, a rating the credit grader said linked to the drugstore chain’s high debt relative to earnings and pressure to offer more health services. Risks were cited. Had given. Most Read from Bloomberg Abu Dhabi Is the World’s Newest Wealth Paradise for Billionaires Bitcoin’s Biggest Drop in Four Months Shocking Rally Jack Ma’s Biggest E-Commerce Rival Is Coming to Amazon at a Record Peak Is

Source

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech