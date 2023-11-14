NFT market revival begins amid surging sales and rock bottom prices

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) experienced a significant increase in weekly sales volume at the end of 2023. Blockchain analytics firm Nansen reported that NFT sales as of early October 2023 amounted to 29,704 ETH, approximately $56 million.

However, these figures continued to rise, reaching 68,342 ETH or more than $129 million by the week ending November 6.

The NFT market started showing signs of revival last month. In another post on October 24, Nansen announced a nearly 40% increase from September.

“NFT volume is at its highest level since late August and is up 38% from the lowest week in September. “The excitement in the market is happening not only for BTC, ETH, SOL and many other coins, but also for NFTs.” The analytics firm wrote.

Battle of the NFT Marketplaces: OpenSea loses title to Blur

NFT marketplace Blur accounted for the majority of trading volume over the past 30 days, according to data from Nansen. With 161,433 ETH, or about $305 million, it overtook its rival, OpenSea. The latter recorded a trading volume of 52,307 ETH or approximately $100 million.

Blur has overtaken OpenSea in terms of NFT sales volume in recent weeks. Credit: Nansen Analytics

Meanwhile, the minimum prices for blue-chip NFT collections have also seen a significant increase over the past few weeks. This indicates increased demand for digital collectibles after an earlier downturn.

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) posts 200% gain

According to nft price floor According to the data, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) saw its floor price increase by 33% within a month. It increased from 24.1 ETH in the first week of October to 32.2 ETH on November 9. At the time of writing, the cheapest APE available on the market is around 29 ETH. Based on today’s Ethereum price, it is worth approximately $60,000.

Furthermore, BAYC’s 30-day trading volume has increased by 216%, reaching 82,430 ETH points.

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BYC) is surging again as investors return to NFTs. Credit: NFT Price Floor

Meanwhile, Crypto Punks, another popular blue-chip NFT, is also regaining lost support among collectors. Its lowest price increased from 41.5 ETH on October 17 to 59.7 ETH on November 13. This represents an increase of over 43% in less than a month. The 24-hour trading volume of the collection also increased by 469.57%, surpassing 421.48 ETH (over $863,000).

As the broader cryptocurrency market recovers from the recession, NFTs are also making a comeback. Those who remained patient and fetched blue-chip NFTs at lower prices may eventually reap the benefits of their investments.

Source: coinchapter.com