NFT: Le Jour d’Après – Le Temps

Charles Henry Monchau, Director of Investments Published by the Bank on November 25, 2023 at 21:30.

Entre scandals et houses de tax d’interté, le monde de la fintech se cherche. The flop of crypto-monies or Jetsons NFT clearly wit le sector for a consolidation, the need to issue special documents le temps Consider this topic.

Au-della of cryptography, blockchain covers many applications: storage of documents (diplomas, identification numbers), information about static information, etc. Make the application convenient, it is a good use of recovery of “Jeton” (token) Non-Fungibles.

What is fungibility? An active person is a unique type and another type is changeable. For example, Les dollars sont des actifs fondibles. Another title, Plupart Fungibles or Partial Fungibles of Cryptocurrency activates.

From time to time chronicles are published, rédictions par des members de la rédiction ou des personnes exteriors, ansi que des opinions et tribunes, propositions à des personalities ou solicitations par els. Ces texts reflatant le point de view de leurs autres et auteurs. Ales did not represent his position in the media.

A way to publish the content we publish – use Maintenance to get access to our articles, documents, and analyses.

Consultant Les Offers

Les bons raisons de sabonner au temps:

Get advice about unlimited content on the mobile app and site

A version certification of arithmetic paper is obtained at the age of 7

benefit of reserved privileges

accedes aux archives

Déjà vu(e)? coordinator from

Source: www.letemps.ch