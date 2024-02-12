February 12, 2024
NFT Influencer Artchick.eth Accused of Tampering Again – Here's What Happened


Artchick.eth, a high-profile and well-known crypto and non-fungible token influencer, has suffered another tarnished reputation after being accused of corruption. The latest fraud comes just a few years after a crypto influencer was caught with another fraud.

Artchick.eth is now under intense investigation

In a February 12 blog post, ZachXBT, a renowned crypto spy and rug pull survivor, flagged NFT influencer Artchick.eth over claims of market manipulation. Artchick.eth is one of the top profile crypto influencers, with nearly 160,000 followers on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The incident came to light when Artchick.eth was seen negotiating to buy the Craminous NFT collection with a fellow NFT investor who was duped as Rodge. Unfortunately, when Rouge refused to sell them the NFT collection, Artchick.eth took advantage of their social media influence and tweeted a negative statement about the NFT project to lower its minimum price.

Artchick.eth has committed a crime called Pump and Dump (P&D) in the crypto sector. According to the description, P&D is a form of securities fraud in which NFT influencers artificially inflate the price of owned crypto assets through false and misleading positive statements in order to sell cheaply purchased NFTs at a higher price. Are.

This is not the first time for Artchick.eth to be caught in crypto-fraud allegations. In 2021, the NFT and crypto influencer suffered another bad reputation after 5 ETH was issued for freezing the Memecoin project. At the time, Artchick.eth admitted misconduct and apologized to the NFT community.

ZachXBT puts more NFT influencers under scrutiny

Artchick.eth joins the rapidly growing list of crypto and NFT influencers ripe for intense scrutiny by crypto sleuths. In July last year, ZachXBT, a crypto investigator, shared evidence alleging that an NFT influencer named Tmas.eth was involving himself in multiple crypto heists worth over $100,000.

In 2021, Crypto ZachXBT, a crypto detective who has exposed and thwarted hundreds of scams, has urged the crypto community to remain vigilant amid the rise of crypto and NFT scams.

Source: insidebitcoins.com



