After a year of decline, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were one of the worst-hit sectors in the digital asset industry.

Declining sales and low volumes have raised doubts about the sustainability of NFTs. However, the market seems to be slowly making a comeback. The latest data indicates that the NFT industry has seen a steady increase in its weekly Ether sales volume.

Increase in NFT trading volume

According to the latest data shared by Nansen, NFT trading volumes have been continuously increasing for the past five weeks.

The lowest point was during the week ending October 9, when weekly NFT volume was 29.7k ETH. The second week attracted 36k ETH, after which the figures continued to increase. The third and fourth weeks saw 47.3k ETH and 56.7k ETH respectively. During the week ending November 6, NFT sales volume climbed above 68.3k ETH.

The blockchain analytics company revealed that NFT marketplace Blur contributed 171,926 ETH to this volume, compared to OpenSea which had 37,765 ETH.

Slow return?

A recent report from Dapp Radar also highlights how October marked a reversal of the downward trend of NFT trading volumes, which saw a 32% increase compared to September. Even though total trading volume exceeded $405 million, the number of NFT sales decreased by 5%.

Ethereum remains in the lead in terms of trading volume with a significant jump of 50%. Immutable

While Ethereum saw growth, the same cannot be said for blockchain networks, which saw a significant decline in sales volume. Polygon, StarkWare, and Flow saw declines of 48%, 42%, and 32%, respectively.

One blockchain network worth highlighting is Solana, which is making a comeback after previous setbacks, especially related to FTX. In October, NFT trading volume on Solana increased by 15%, achieving the 5th highest position in the ranking. Additionally, the NFT trading volume of zkSync Era, a newcomer, increased by 88% in the past month to reach $12 million.

Solana’s trading volume increased this month from $24 million to $27.6 million, representing an increase of 15%, while zkSync, ranked as the 6th largest chain, saw a notable increase of 88%, from $7.3 million. It increased to $14 million.

In terms of sales numbers, Starkware saw a significant decline, falling from 479,000 to 264,000, a decline of 48%, while Polygon also experienced a decrease from 1.5 million to 1.2 million, a decline of 23%. represents.

