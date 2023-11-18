NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get a Free Report) share price rose 8.3% in trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. 264,442 shares changed hands during midday trading, a decline of 48% from average session volume of 508,255 shares. The stock previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NFT Gaming stock. According to a recent filing with the SEC, Bank of Montreal CAN acquired NFT Gaming Company, Inc. during the second quarter. (NASDAQ:NFTG – Free Report) has achieved a new position. The fund acquired 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal CAN owns approximately 0.54% of NFT Gaming according to the most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s shares.

NFT Gaming Company, Inc. develops, designs, acquires and manages games that offer non-fungible tokens. The company develops a digital gaming platform, which offers company-owned games as well as games developed and published by third parties under the Gaxos name. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

