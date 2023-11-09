NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions – Cryptosaurus

Opinion on the stock is mixed, with 0 analysts rating it a “Buy”, 0 as “Overweight”, 0 as “Hold” and 0 as “Sell”.

The public float for NFTG is 9.36M, and currently, short sellers own 1.67% of that float. NFTG’s average trading volume on Nov 09, 2023 was 550.67K shares.

NFTG Stock Latest Price Update

NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) share price has declined -17.78 from the previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company’s share price has seen a decline of -19.92% in the last five trading sessions. Typically, IPO activity picks up pace in the second quarter and peaks in June, Zacks Investment Research reported on 2023-07-05. This year was no exception.

NFTG Market Performance

NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) has experienced a -19.92% decline in stock performance over the past week, a -47.12% decline over the past month, and a -57.63% decline over the last quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.98%, and the volatility level for the last 30 days for NFTG is 21.97%. The simple moving average of the last 20 days for NFTG’s stock is -37.66%, the simple moving average of the last 200 days is -66.96%.

NFTG is trading -29.99% from the 50-day moving average

After the market decline, which brought NFTG to its low price for the last 52-week period, the company was unable to make a comeback, now settling with -94.08% losses for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98% as the stock sank -52.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. The stock is currently trading down -22.78% over the last 50 days.

Over the last 5 trading sessions, NFTG fell by -19.92% compared to the 20-day moving average, which closed at $0.4728. Furthermore, NFT Gaming Company Inc. saw a reversal of -92.47% in the same year, indicating a trend of further loss-cutting.

Insider trading

Reports are indicating that there was a lot of insider trading activity in NFTG ranging from MATS VADIM who bought 2,750 shares on June 22nd at a price of $0.66. Following this action, MATS VADIM now owns NFT Gaming Company Inc. holds 2,674,423 shares, worth $1,817 as per the latest closing price.

MATS VADIM, CEO and President of NFT Gaming Company Inc., purchased 2,500 shares at $1.00 during a trade that occurred on May 17th, which means MATS VADIM owns 2,671,673 shares at $2,500 based on the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFTG

The Total Capital Return value is set at -101.99, while the Invested Capital Return managed to reach -101.78. The value of equity return is now -91.96, for asset return is -85.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be quite interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

conclusion

In short, NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) has seen poor performance recently. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “Buy” and others as a “Hold”. It is important to note that the stock is currently trading at a considerable distance from its 50-day moving average and 52-week high.

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech