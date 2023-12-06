NFT Gaming Co. Inc. (NFTG) shares hit 1-year high – CryptoSaurus

December 6, 2023
NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) has experienced an increase of 18.48% in its stock price compared to its previous closing price of 0.36%. However, the company’s share price has seen an increase of 13.38% in the last five trading days. Typically, IPO activity picks up pace in the second quarter and peaks in June, Zacks Investment Research reported on 2023-07-05. This year was no exception.

Is NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) is it worth investing in?

There is a mixed opinion on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it a “Buy”, 0 rating it an “Overweight”, 0 rating it a “Hold” and 0 rating it a “Sell”. Rating has been given.

The public float for NFTG is 9.30M, and currently, short sellers own 0.43% of that float. The average trading volume of NFTG on Dec 06, 2023 was 535.38K shares.

NFTG Market Performance

NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) stock has seen a 13.38% rise over the past week, a 12.87% rise over the past month, and a -4.26% decline over the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.22%, and the volatility level for the last 30 days for NFTG is 14.66%. The simple moving average of the last 20 days for NFTG’s stock is 21.21%, the simple moving average of the last 200 days is -48.85%.

NFTG trading 0.77% above 50-day moving average

After the market decline, which brought NFTG to its low price for the last 52-week period, the company was unable to make a comeback, now settling with a loss of -91.67% for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.66%, however, over the past 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.22% as the shares moved +9.64% for the moving average over the past 20 days. In contrast to the last 50 days, the stock is currently trading +31.56% higher.

Over the last 5 trading sessions, NFTG increased by +13.38%, which changed the moving average for the 200-day period by -88.74% compared to the 20-day moving average, which closed at $0.3557. Furthermore, NFT Gaming Company Inc. saw a reversal of -89.41% in the same year, indicating a trend of further loss-cutting.

Insider trading

Reports are indicating that there was a lot of insider trading activity in NFTG ranging from MATS VADIM who bought 2,750 shares on June 22nd at a price of $0.66. Following this action, MATS VADIM now owns NFT Gaming Company Inc. holds 2,674,423 shares, worth $1,817 as per the latest closing price.

Mats VADIM, CEO and Chairman of NFT Gaming Company Inc., purchased 2,500 shares at $1.00 during a trade that occurred on May 17th, which means Mats VADIM owns 2,671,673 shares at $2,500 based on the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFTG

The Total Capital Return value is set at -101.99, while the Invested Capital Return managed to reach -101.78. The value of equity return is now -132.26, the value of asset return is -122.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be quite interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

conclusion

In short, NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) has had a mixed performance recently. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “Buy” and others as a “Hold”. It is important to note that the stock is currently trading at a considerable distance from its 50-day moving average and 52-week high.

