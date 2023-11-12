NFT Boom: CryptoPunks Collection Shines With 900% Trading Volume Increase | bitcoinist.com

The non-fungible token (NFT) industry has largely experienced a decline in trading activity since the beginning of the year, but the market is currently undergoing a remarkable and positive transformation. Based on on-chain data, one of the major collectibles that is leading this recent surge is the CryptoPunk non-fungible token.

CryptoPunks, a series of 10,000 unique pixel art characters on the Ethereum blockchain, received widespread praise and enthusiastic collector attention a few years after its inception. However, with the widespread slowdown in the NFT market, interest in the collection has been relatively low over the past few months.

Trading volume increased from $200,000 to $3,000,000 in one week

In recent weeks, the CryptoPunks collection has been attracting the attention of investors and collectors. Trading volume for the CryptoPunks NFT collection has increased significantly, rising from $200,000 to more than $3 million in the past week, according to data from blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock.

Trading volume is an important metric that helps measure market interest, market activity, and liquidity of non-fungible token collections. As such, high trading volumes often indicate increased liquidity and increasing demand for NFTs in collections.

Furthermore, the increasing trading volume of the CryptoPunks collection has led to a massive increase of 1,000% in its sales volume. Based on data provided by CryptoSlam, the collection ranks as the highest Ethereum-based NFT collection by sales volume.

Another data point that points to growing demand for CryptoPunks’ non-fungible token is the rising floor price. At the time of writing, the minimum value of the NFT collection is 59.4 ETH, representing an increase of approximately 27% over the past seven days.

NFT industry is seeing a boom as crypto bull market approaches

The recent interest in the CryptoPunks collection highlights the resurgence of the broader NFT market. According to data from IntoTheBlock, the daily trading volume of Ethereum-based NFTs surpassed $30 million on Thursday, November 9 for the first time since the beginning of July.

Volume traded by NFTs on Ethereum | Source: x/intotheblock

Interestingly, the timing of this favorable momentum change couldn’t be better, as the broader cryptocurrency market has also been experiencing a climate change over the past few weeks. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency fueling the current positive sentiment, is up 37% in the past month.

If the much-anticipated bull market arrives, the NFT industry could garner a huge influx of fresh money inflows, as recent on-chain data is pointing to a bullish trend for most non-fungible tokens.

Total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies on Daily Time Frame | Source: Total Chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

Source: bitcoinist.com