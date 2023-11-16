NFT: Bear market or burst bubble? – Forecast News – Cryptosaurus

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are looking bad right now. Volume is down, and prices are falling, including the pillars of the market, Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks.

Who is actually buying NFTs besides farmers bidding? Volumes dropped drastically, unique wallets went down, innovation went down, floor prices went down, anxiety increased.

There is no real volume supporting these levels, only bid farming and wash trading. For several months now.

Please someone prove me wrong.

The year started like a rocket, giving those planning a trip to the Moon some hope that the latter half of last year was an anomaly rather than what it actually was; The beginning of many projects is moving towards zero.

Gone are the days of creating an NFT and immediately capturing multiple ETH floors. This was not a sign that we were in the early stages of an investment that would lead to generational wealth. No, it was a bubble and that bubble has burst.

If you’ve been watching the Forecast 500 NFT Index, the continued decline is no surprise. Let’s take a look at the last 24 hours in the NFT market and zoom out from there to see how much the market has fallen.

The NFT market is down approximately 0.75% in the last 24 hours. Not so bad, right?

Now let’s look at the last seven days. We’re down more than 7%.

In 30 days we are even lower, below 8%.

Any guess about 60 days? It’s hard to see, but there you have it. We are down more than 17%.

YTD, we are down 9%, but if we look at the peak of 2023 from January 18th to today, we can see the NFT market is down a whopping 26%. This year’s profit has been completely wiped out.

It’s quite enlightening to zoom out from when people first got into NFTs and see how the bubble has blown up. Since the Forkast 500 Index began tracking the market on January 1, 2022, the Forkast 500 is down more than 88%. This means that if you invested $1,000 in the top 500 NFT projects in the blockchain, you would have about $220 worth of NFTs today. I’m guessing that’s how your NFT wallet is feeling right now.

It’s possible that the NFT market has found its bottom, but keep in mind that thousands of projects have completed and made enough money to keep their projects running for some time. They may be able to last longer, but without the novelty to bring in new collectors. With royalty income from projects falling, it looks like the runway he built for himself is running off the road.

An entire culture has been born around collecting NFTs, and it will never go away. But given how much activity there was in the NFT sector earlier this year and the fact that we are now starting to enter another recession, it seems that NFTs still have a long way to go in the fall. , The question is, “How low can we go?”

Over the next week, we’ll highlight how big a problem the WASH trade has become and how the sector has received a huge boost. The figures may surprise you.

Yehuda is an NFT strategist at Forecast Labs. He is currently the Community Manager at Ozzy Osbourne’s CryptoBatz and guides blockchain enthusiasts through several personal projects. He has worked in the technology world for over two decades and in crypto for over seven years.

