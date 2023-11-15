NFT Authority Challenge in the Roblox Metaverse – Codelist

In a recent TV interview, the CEO of Roblox Metaverse said: David BaszuckiDiscussed the concept of “seamlessly transferring items and NFTs between different platforms” and also presented a theoretical use case.

Additionally, another Roblox executive hinted at the possibility of introducing NFTs on the platform by 2022.

Role of NFTs in the Metaverse According to Roblox CEO

as we know, roblox It currently earns millions of dollars every quarter through the sale of its digital currency, which is used by players to purchase assets on its closed platform.

However, founder and CEO David Baszucki is considering opening up the Roblox ecosystem to allow non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on both his platform and others.

Actually, during an interview cnbc Basutsky shared his “dream” of commodities and NFTs that can move freely between different platforms, emphasizing the importance of compatibility.

Although it is unclear whether Basutsky was expressing a view shared by the company, he did outline one possible scenario by suggesting that famous people love Elton John

They can create and sell useful items on Roblox that will later become NFTs and distributed outside the platform.

Additionally, interoperability will allow digital assets, including NFTs, to operate across platforms, breaking the model of closed ecosystems in which an item or avatar is tied to a specific platform.

Basuki said that if NFT interoperability on Roblox is successful, creators like Elton John or companies like Nike will play a key role and have some control over the process.

In this regard, Basutsky noted Nike As an example of a company that has invested in NFTs, the deserved success achieved by selling limited edition shoes using some tokens is highlighted.

Roblox and NFTs: the possibility that remains in the background

Following the news, we remind you that this is not the first time that a Roblox executive has mentioned the possibility of introducing NFTs on the platform.

In fact, in 2022, the then Chief Business Officer Craig Donato

Talked about NFTs as something destined to work on the platform, almost considering them inevitable.

However, he later emphasized that the transition to NFTs is not of paramount importance at the moment. Donato later left Roblox earlier this year.

Despite the potential positive impact on NFT adoption, given that Roblox is now more important than 70 million active users Every day it seems that the emphasis on NFT adoption may not be as important for some time.

We also remind you that the platform is experiencing significant growth in its user base and is making significant profits from the sale of its currencies.

In the third quarter of this year, the company announced that it had received good orders $839.5 millionWhich is 20% more than the same period last year.

Roblox defines “bookings” as the revenue that is generated when users purchase “Robux”, the platform’s in-app currency.

Roblox: inventory recovery and quarterly growth

Roblox has gone through a period of stock market volatility in recent months, falling to $25 per share after peaking in September. 45 dollars

at the beginning of the year.

However, the stock has clearly bounced back, gaining more momentum.

Especially there was an increase in the shares of famous video game developers. 19% The market opened on November 8 after the company reported third-quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations for revenue and profit.

Roblox. Specifically, the company reported a loss of 45 cents per share in the third quarter, missing estimates of 51 cents per share.

Adjusted revenue, or bookings, reached $839 million in the period, beating Wall Street’s forecast of $830 million and up 20% from last year.

Additionally, the number of average daily active users (DAU) increased by 20% compared to last year 70.2 million In the third quarter. Similarly, players spent more than 16 billion hours on Roblox during the quarter, up 20% from last year.

Roblox reports $3 million net loss in third quarter, a sharp decline $277.2 million

Recorded for the same period last year.

Finally, in a letter to shareholders on November 8, Roblox highlighted significant revenue growth Eastern Asia and Western Europe, While the US and Canada remain the leaders in booking growth.

