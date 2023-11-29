By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei

This Friday, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas human one (2021), the first sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelman, also known as Beeple. This is the first time the piece is coming to the United States since it was sold at Christie’s in 2021 for a whopping $29 million.

human one It was purchased by Swiss venture capitalist Ryan Zurer, who has since become famous for his efforts to create connections between the digital and traditional art worlds. With Christie’s, he has been involved in charitable auctions to benefit their non-profit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). At the same time, he lent human one To art institutions around the world.

“We are very excited and honored to work with Crystal Bridges for the US debut human one, Zurer said in a press release. “Audiences will be mesmerized by the remarkable detail and innovative blend of technology and craft that makes Beeple such a renowned artist.”

The work has so far reached Italy’s Castello di Rivoli and Hong Kong’s M+ Museum. In fact, it was in Hong Kong where LGDR sold its sister concern human one, S.2122 (2023), for the Museum of Deji Art in Nanjing, China. Now, human one Coming to Arkansas, where work will continue until January 2024.

The piece, a rectangular box equipped with a screen, shows an astronaut moving through various landscapes. Winkelmann has control over what is shown on the screen and plans to use this control to create a game for the Crystal Bridges attendees. They have created a sleuth hunt – visitors who identify clues hidden within the artwork will be able to unlock an NFT created by the artist in his studio in North Carolina.

“A traditional work of art is akin to a limited statement, frozen in time at the moment of completion,” Winkelmann said in a press release. “With the ability to update this artwork, it’s like an ongoing conversation in which I can continue to add new meanings over time.”

