NFT artist Beeple: Apple Vision Pro a 'lousy product with zero market fit' - Decrypt

Digital artist Mike “Beeple” Winkelman, famous for the lack of subtlety in his digital work, minced no words in his scathing review of Apple’s new Vision Pro headset, calling the device “a poor product with zero market fit.” Insulted.

,[It] Solves no real real-world problems and doesn’t move the ball forward on spatial computing in a meaningful way,” the artist wrote. Twitter Late Wednesday night.

Noted technology enthusiast Beeple made headlines around the world in 2021 when one of his NFT artworks sold for $69.3 million at Christie’s. Work, “Every Day: The First 5000 Days.”,“Remains the most expensive NFT ever purchased by a single buyer; Its sales had a substantial impact on increasing global awareness of NFTs, which were a fledgling technology category at the time.

As well as his prominent art career, Beeple says he has long been an avid collector of VR headsets and a proponent of augmented reality (AR), which he believes will constitute the next era of computing. and will dominate human existence within the next two decades.

Okay first off I want to start this Vision Pro review with some background. I’ve owned almost every major VR headset since the DK1. I also worked on concepts for Magic Leap for a few years, and am extremely excited about AR as the next era of computing. I see it this way… pic.twitter.com/Lt3GXsCleG – Beeple (@beeple) 7 February 2024

But given that degree of enthusiasm – and a stated love for Apple products – Beeple is adamant that neither the new Vision Pro, nor any other version of the headset in the future, Sometimes Contribute significantly to the rise of AR.

“I don’t think there will even be a worthwhile version of this product,” Beeple said. “This form factor needs a complete reboot to become something that anyone can wear or use regularly.”

Why so much hatred? For Beeple, it all comes down to functionality. He says that the Vision Pro’s massive size and physically heavy weight – which most critics have noted – will forever sideline the device as a novelty, and prevent it from being meaningfully integrated into daily life. Will give.

The artist stressed, “For AR to ultimately succeed, it needs to be better than what we have now, not just a gimmick.” “V1[s] The iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch succeeded because they were actually better than existing products, not ‘gadgets’.”

Beeple believes the path to humanity’s inevitable AR-infused future passes through simple, easy-to-use glasses-like devices that may eventually become more complex at scale.

“The way forward lies with small glasses becoming bigger, not big glasses becoming smaller,” he said.

To that end, Beeple finds itself lauding Meta’s smart glasses, created in collaboration with Ray Bans, as an example of a viable path forward.

Apparently this praise was hard to give for Beeple, who regularly criticizes Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in his artwork.

“I’m surprised to say this,” Beeple quipped.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co