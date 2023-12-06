NFT adoption through hometown tax payments is progressing, and JPYC aims to revitalize the sector with commemorative SBTs

Kaiyo Town, Tokushima Prefecture distributed commemorative SBT

Local governments across Japan are starting to offer NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as return gifts for hometown tax payments. This new approach leverages Web3 technology to attract a broader user base and leverages the properties of NFTs to design innovative benefits.

The move is attracting attention as a unique initiative by local governments to use digital technology to highlight the appeal of their areas and attract new supporters.

JPYC Corporation will provide “2023 JPYC Hometown Tax Commemoration SBT (Soulbound Token)” to taxpayers who use JPYC gift certificates in Kaiyo Town, Tokushima Prefecture. It is a digital token based on SBT blockchain technology, and its non-transferable design aims to provide recipients with an exclusive digital medal.

JPYC Gift Certificates are paper-type gift certificates that can be purchased with the Japanese Yen pegged stable coin “JPYC (JPY Coin)”. This gift certificate can be used to pay hometown taxes. JPYC offers this initiative as a demonstration experiment for the future expansion and use of tax payment services for local governments.

Kaiyo Town is a tourist destination rich in nature, offering seafood such as spiny lobster and kueh and return gifts such as the special Awadori chicken wings. Additionally, the final order deadline for Hometown Tax donations using JPYC gift certificates is 23:59 on December 12, 2023, and orders to use them must be sent to the specified address by December 22.

Use NFTs to get new members

In Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, “Takamatsu Bonsai Patron NFT” has been adopted as a new return gift. The project was launched in May 2023 by Chatan Yosen, a long-established bonsai garden in Kinashicho, Takamatsu City, and will offer NFT benefits to those who support the cultivation of black pine bonsai that have been growing for over 200 years. Are. Based on rank according to the amount of patronage, conservators will be provided opportunities to experience bonsai culture in depth, such as watching bonsai explanation videos and receiving direct instruction from professionals. Applications for hometown tax payment will start from December 8.

Meanwhile, in Kishiwada city, Osaka Prefecture, a “membership NFT that allows you to own a bamboo garden in Kishiwada city” is being offered as a return gift for hometown tax donations. This NFT is part of a resource mobilization project based on the SDG partnership agreement concluded between Adventure World and Kishiwada City, and is being implemented with the aim of increasing bamboo forest fans and promoting resource mobilization. A limited number of 100 subscription NFTs will be released starting November 30, and can be obtained through a donation of 10,000 yen. It includes an NFT video of a panda eating bamboo and a membership card made of laminated bamboo. Membership period is from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024.

What is NFT?

NFT is short for “Non-Fungible Token” and is a digital token that is non-fungible and has unique value. The technology is used in many fields including sports, music, artwork and various certifications. It is also used as a membership card for a community where only specific NFT holders can participate.

