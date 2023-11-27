NFL Week 13 schedule: What to know about betting odds, starting lines, byes

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy shakes the hand of running back Christian McCaffrey against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.

While we were lucky enough to see all 32 NFL teams play in Week 12, we won’t be as lucky each of the next two weeks. That said, there are still some great contests awaiting us in Week 13.

The week begins with a Thursday night matchup between two playoff teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks. While the Cowboys have one of the best records in the league and have dominated against weaker competition, they have yet to beat a team with a winning record. A win against Seattle would go a long way to ease the minds of fans who feel their team doesn’t play well against tough competition.

The key matchup of the weekend, however, is set to be the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game. This time, however, Brock Purdy is healthy. The 49ers not only have an opportunity for revenge, but also have a better chance to gain home-field advantage for the playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the full list of Week 13 games with odds via DraftKings.

head high: The Falcons are the NFL’s most dominant division leader. He has nothing to apologize for.

Thursday Night Football:

Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys – 8:15 PM ET

Sunday’s preliminary slate:

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans – 1 pm ET

Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets – 1 pm ET

Detroit Lions @ New Orleans Saints – 1 pm ET

Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans – 1 pm ET

Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots – 1 pm ET

Arizona Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 pm ET

Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders – 1 pm ET

Solution to the problem: Patrick Mahomes can neither throw the ball nor catch the ball. The Chiefs QB needs teammates to step up.

Sunday afternoon slate:

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4:05 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles – 4:25 PM ET

Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Rams – 4:25 PM ET

Sunday Night Football:

Kansas City Chiefs @ Green Bay Packers – 8:20 PM ET

Monday Night Football:

Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars – 8:15 PM ET

Week 13 bye teams:

All of the following teams will have byes in Week 13:

Baltimore Ravens

buffalo bill

Chicago Bears

las vegas raiders

minnesota vikings

New York Giants

NFL Stats Central: Latest NFL scores, schedule, stats, odds and more

