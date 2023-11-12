NFL Week 10 takeaways: CJ Stroud enters MVP race; 49ers back in business

cover 7 , sunday A daily NFL destination that provides in-depth analysis of football’s biggest stories. Each Sunday, three of The Athletic’s NFL writers react to the biggest news, plays and performances from the day’s games.

There was chaos in the AFC North on Sunday as the Houston Texans upset the Cincinnati Bengals behind rookie phenom C.J. Stroud and the Cleveland Browns rallied to defeat the first-place Baltimore Ravens, with both favorites losing at home . The Pittsburgh Steelers held off the visiting Green Bay Packers despite falling behind, but this is nothing new for the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers showed some strength against the Jacksonville Jaguars and a folk-hero story continued in Minnesota.

athletic NFL writers Mike Jones, Ted Nguyen and Dan Pompey share their thoughts on Sunday’s top headlines.

CJ Stroud and the Texans picked up an important win in Cincinnati on Sunday. Are you ready to include Stroud in the MVP discussion?

Jones: Yep, he’s definitely an MVP candidate in my book. It’s hard to believe that the second overall pick of the draft would be part of such discussions, but here we are. Once again, we saw Stroud lead his team and play one amazing game after another. And then, we saw him bounce back from adversity (the game-ending interception, only his second of the year, and the Bengals’ game-tying drive) and march his team downfield and into position to win the game. Stroud is a major difference-maker for the Texans, who have now won five of their last seven to improve to 5-4. So he definitely deserves consideration at this midway point in the season.

Pompeii: In a year when there is no clear MVP leader after 10 games, Stroud is as good a candidate as any other. Stroud carried the game on Sunday, as he did last week. That’s what MVPs do. Of course, he’ll have to do this more as the games count. MVP not decided as of early November. This has been decided in December. But he has made a good start like anyone else. The Texans have already won more games this season than they have in the last three years, and they have eight games left to play. The primary reason we win those games is because of Stroud. He is a very valuable player.

The Ravens and Bengals were both upset at home on Sunday before their anticipated meeting in Baltimore on Thursday night. Since both need to bounce back in a short week, what should we expect in that key AFC North matchup?

Pompeii: We should expect another game as both the teams played on Sunday. It was a perfect AFC North Sunday with back-and-forth battles, hard-to-believe play and furious intensity. We should also expect great performances from Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, who each threw two interceptions. Both quarterbacks are too good for that to happen again. It’s tempting to say that the winner of Thursday’s Ravens-Bengals game will be in position to win the division, but there is too much football to draw that conclusion. The division is completely up for grabs, and the Browns and Steelers will be listened to.

Nguyen: The Ravens had a very strange game in which they controlled almost the entire game. Jackson made some uncharacteristic mistakes by throwing a pick-six in the fourth quarter. I think the Ravens are still the best team in the league.

The Bengals have played better because Burrow is healthy, but they have worrisome holes throughout the roster. Their problems on the offensive line are masked by Burrow and their lack of talent in the defensive secondary is masked by defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s game planning. But issues can only be hidden for so long. I think the Ravens will stay focused and play well against the Bengals. I think Burrow keeps them in the game for a while but the Ravens pull away.

Jones: We can expect a physical, hard-fought, signature NFC North battle. Sure, Burrow is going to toss it around, and Jackson is going to make plays with his arms and legs. But there will be important battles in the trenches, and some game-defining defensive plays to help determine the outcome.

After losing three straight games, the 49ers looked like their old selves in defeating the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday. What did you see that makes you believe they are back or not?

Jones: I saw Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel back on the field. Those are two security blankets that Brock Purdy desperately needed. The All-Pro left tackle and wide receiver has such an impact on the 49ers’ offense and the way they execute. Being able to attack with balance took the pressure off Purdy, as well as the ability to play from the front rather than being forced to play out from the back, meaning Purdy got a much greater passing load than he was comfortable with at the moment. Had to lift heavy load. The 49ers will go as far as health will allow. This has been the main element that has kept them in check over the years and the same certainly applies now.

Pompeii: I didn’t think they ever went, even though their two best players were offensive tackles. Getting Williams and Samuel back helped, but it was more than that. The 49ers played their kind of game on Sunday. He quickly took control and never relinquished control. This team is built to win that way. The 49ers are going to struggle if they want to dig a hole. On Sunday, with scores on their first two drives, they didn’t make costly mistakes. Then he made four big plays and took the ball away from the Jaguars.

Nguyen: The biggest issues with the 49ers defense during their losing streak were run defense and pass rush coverage. Teams were coming up with special game plans to attack the 49ers’ offensive style on the field. They were much healthier with their run fit and healthy Dre Greenlaw, who had not been looking good since missing Week 7. Additionally, they were making a lot of mistakes in coverage that allowed the quarterback to quickly get rid of the ball before being pressured. Can reach home. He got the ball to Lawrence on Sunday and his new defensive line came into play and sacked him five times.

Offensively, Brock Purdy is playing the best ball of his young career as far as high-difficulty throws go, but he has committed costly turnovers over the last two games. On Sunday, he picked up right where he left off, but he kept the ball in check. The 49ers will be extremely hard to beat if their secondary really clears up their issues with busts and Purdy can take care of the ball.

Josh Dobbs has taken Minnesota by storm by leading the Vikings to wins in their first two games since the trade from Arizona. With Justin Jefferson back soon, what are Dobbs and the Vikings able to do the rest of the way?

Nguyen: The Vikings have to play three consecutive games against teams with losing records (Broncos, Bears and Raiders). If they can beat the Broncos and Bears, they’ll go into the bye week with a seven-game winning streak and Dobbs will theoretically be more familiar with the Vikings playbook. With Jefferson returning, this offense could be a top-10 unit for the rest of the season. Rookie Jordan Addison has really emerged during his absence and Dobbs already has a strong connection with tight end TJ Hockenson. Dobbs’ mobility provides an interesting dynamic to this offense. The defense is strong with Brian Flores pushing all the right buttons. They could legitimately be a playoff team.

Pompeii: The Vikings are a fun, coachable, resourceful and patient team. Kevin O’Connell should probably be Coach of the Year after 10 games. They’re not as talented as some of the NFC’s better teams, but they’re likely to be in good shape heading into the last month of the season, assuming they can take care of the business they need to take care of. But then they’ve had a killer last month that included two games against the Lions and another game against the Bengals. Teams like the Vikings usually fade away even when they don’t have to play elite teams in the late stages of the regular season. The path of the Vikings is difficult.

Jones: I don’t know if the Vikings can get past the Lions. But they will certainly make things interesting, and should have a chance at a wild-card berth. Dobbs does a good job of executing the Vikings system, but he also brings another dimension with his ability to make plays with his feet. O’Connell does a great job of game-planning to his strengths, and the return of Justin Jefferson will help take a little more pressure off Dobbs, while also creating opportunities for big plays.

The Patriots suffered another bad loss on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. They are 2-8 for the first time since 2000 and are at the bottom of the AFC standings. What advice would you give owner Robert Craft?

Jones: He can’t do much right now. Firing Bill Belichick this season isn’t going to fix anything. But once they reach the offseason, some tough questions need to be asked. I don’t think firing Belichick in the offseason is an easy decision. Part of me believes Belichick created this mess and he should be the one to fix it. So I would like to hear his plan. Does this include bringing in some help in the area of ​​talent assessment? What moves does he envision making in free agency? I know this is unfamiliar territory for the Patriots, and it seems like Belichick has lost his touch. But sudden reactions will not necessarily fix things.

Nguyen: You’re 2-8 and you have a chance to draft Drake Mays or Caleb Williams. Give Belichick a year to groom a young quarterback. Mac Jones isn’t the answer, but he can help you get a franchise quarterback, so don’t bench him unless Bailey Zappé gets very bad. You don’t want to risk ruining your draft position with a spark of guilt. Maybe you have to step in and take some personnel power away from Belichick and let him focus on coaching. What’s Ernie Adams up to? Maybe check if he’ll retire for a blank cheque. Make sure Belichick has honestly evaluated his entire staff and forget about loyalty and give him a big budget to improve his staff. Some new ideas/voices can make a big difference in the building.

Pompeii: Craft doesn’t need my advice. He’s been one of the NFL’s best owners for 29 years, and he knows better than anyone what the Patriots need. However, if I were him, I would be patient and deliberate. I’ll be looking at what’s best for the Patriots in 2024 and beyond, not what’s happened in the past. That doesn’t mean retaining Belichick isn’t best for the future. But it’s quite clear that the Patriots need to make some significant changes to rebound. The issue is whether the organization needs to be completely overhauled or whether they can take the valuable, useful parts they already have and use them to rebuild.

