NFL Rumors: Two big stars officially off the trade market
With three days left until the NFL trade deadline, several teams may be looking at last-minute acquisitions to strengthen their rosters in 2023.
For teams still looking to add a franchise offensive star, two players have officially been taken off the market: Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.
The Athletic’s Diana Russini (subscription required) relayed what she heard ahead of the trade deadline, and according to her sources, the Raiders and Giants have told interested parties that their marquee stars are not for sale.
Some trade discussion arose after Adams told the media earlier this year that he was frustrated with his role in the Vegas offense; Barkley, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants last offseason, was also speculated as a potential trade chip in October.
Russini’s intel on the situation provides the most definitive evidence that neither star will be moved in 2023, which fans of both teams should be happy to hear.
In his second season in Vegas, Adams has 528 yards and three touchdowns. The Raiders should benefit from Jimmy Garoppolo’s return to the starting lineup when they take on the Lions this week.
Barkley missed time this season due to an ankle sprain and is currently averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. However, the Giants with Barkley and the Giants without Barkley are two very different teams. New York’s offense averages almost over 100 yards per game, with the star running back.
The Raiders will need productive production from Adams to make a playoff run, and the Giants will need Barkley’s dynamic presence to dig out of their 2-5 hole.
As Russini writes, a few other NFL stars are also expected to remain with their respective teams: Brian Burns of the Panthers, and DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry of the Titans.
next. A breakout candidate for every NFL team in SL 2023. A breakout candidate for every NFL team in 2023. Darkness
Source: fansided.com