LAS VEGAS, Feb 10 (Reuters) – Las Vegas, America’s premier party city, is enjoying its role as Super Bowl host for the first time, drawing crowds from across the country eager to be part of America’s biggest sporting event. Welcoming fans.

Traffic on the Las Vegas Strip has come to a near standstill on recent nights as millions of soccer fans flock to the city in anticipation of the title game between San Francisco and Kansas City.

Rapper Lil Wayne thrilled a pre-Super Bowl party hosted by Shaquille O’Neal at XS Nightclub on Friday, where the NBA legend worked the turntables before legendary American DJ Diplo took over.

GRAMMY winner Kendrick Lamar delivered a mesmerizing set to a star-studded crowd Thursday in a giant pop-up tent along the Strip, where Formula One’s Daniel Ricciardo was on hand to unveil the now-rebranded Visa Cash App RB Team. Were.

Post Malone is set to perform “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl on Sunday and will warm up by playing a show at The One Party, sponsored by Uber, in Fontainebleau on Friday night.

And fun-loving former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was scheduled to host his annual Gronk Beach Party at Wynn’s Encore Beach Club on Saturday.

Also on Saturday evening, Irish rockers U2 were set to perform as part of their residency at the Futuristic Sphere, a stunning new addition to the Las Vegas skyline.

All week long the giant glowing orb has been busy promoting the game with its giant LED exterior displaying teams’ helmets, matchup highlights and a countdown timer to kickoff.

All eyes are on the sky in anticipation of pop superstar Taylor Swift coming to town to cheer on her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Las Vegas, a city that for years had no professional sports teams, has recently become a preferred location for the leagues.

The NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights proved that sports franchises can thrive in the Nevada desert by beginning play at T-Mobile Arena in 2017, and the Aces are repeat WNBA champions.

The Super Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Formula One held the Las Vegas Grand Prix along the Strip in November and intends to do so for the next decade.

