NFL head coach apologizes for using 9/11 hijackers as example of teamwork in team meeting

Shawn McDermott (AP)

The coach of an American football team has apologized for using the 9/11 hijackers as an example of teamwork in a meeting.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he was “regretful” for referencing the “terrible” incident and immediately apologized to his team.

An article detailing the team’s meeting in 2019 was published on Substack by NFL reporter Tyler Dunn.

McDermott credited the 9/11 attackers as an example of teamwork, and described them as “a group of people who were able to get on the same page to conduct the attacks to perfection.”

The 9/11 attacks killed approximately 3,000 people after hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, New York on September 11, 2011. It is known as one of the deadliest terrorist attacks worldwide.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said, “My intention in that day’s meeting was to discuss the importance of communication and having unanimity with the team.”

“I regret mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team.”

“9/11 was not only a horrific event in our nation’s history, but a day I lost a good family friend.”

He further said, ‘If anyone misinterpreted or did not understand my message, I apologize.

“It was about the importance of communication and the irony that everyone needs to be on the same page. So it was important to me then and still is.”

McDermott told reporters that he did not want to “discuss” Dunn’s article and other issues raised in it.

The 49-year-old became the team’s head coach in 2017 and since then the Buffalo Bills have made four playoff appearances.

He has been credited with turning the Buffalo franchise into one of the NFL’s most successful teams.

