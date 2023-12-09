Next year’s labor market may look like 2019

The labor market is going to run behind the clock – by about five years or so.

According to Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed, higher labor force participation, wage growth and a strong healthcare sector are pushing the U.S. labor market back toward its pre-pandemic trends — something they expect to continue into next year. are supposed to. “I think the 2024 labor market is going to be very similar to the 2019 labor market,” he told Quartz.

How long can consumer spending keep stocks rising?

Bunker said that before the pandemic, health care was a major engine of the US labor market. But employment in the sector declined by half a million jobs (PDF) between February and December 2020, according to the US, leading to job losses in nursing and residential care facilities (PDF). Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In contrast to large employment gains in hospitality and leisure, health care jobs saw less growth in 2021. But the sector started booming in 2022, with an average of 54,000 jobs added every month this year. Healthcare accounted for nearly 40% of total job growth in November (PDF), according to employment data released Friday (Dec. 8) by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“This is a return to pre-pandemic conditions,” Bunker said. “We are now back to the long-term underlying trend, which appears to be health care as a source of job gains.” he is Because Americans are getting older, and American health spending is increasing.

Labor force participation in November reached its highest rate, 62.8%, since the months before the pandemic, when it ranged from 63.2% to 63.4%. Unemployment also declined slightly to 3.7% from 3.8% in October. Since May, wages have risen faster than inflation, but the pace has slowed.

“Nominal wage growth, or wage growth before inflation, reached very high levels in 2021 and 2022,” Bunker said. “It’s coming back to earth now.”

A soft landing for the economy

The November jobs report is another indicator that a soft situation is ahead of us for the US economy.

Inflation and an overheated labor market prompted the Fed to raise interest rates a record 11 times through 2022. But over the past few months, the job market has cooled enough to avoid further interest rate hikes, while employment numbers remain strong, experts say.

“Labor force participation, a modest decline in the unemployment rate, and solid gains in the number of jobs … keep an eye on the narrative that we are headed toward a dovish situation that should not require any additional hikes from the Fed.” And that could actually be consistent with reductions beginning in mid-2024,” said Brett House, an economics professor at Columbia Business School.

Americans are feeling better about the economy due to low inflation. Consumer sentiment has risen 13% so far this month, offsetting Americans’ depressed sentiment over the past four months, according to a University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey. The survey found that consumers’ inflation expectations fell to 3.1% in December from 4.5% the previous month. People are also feeling better about the economy as they expect a positive impact from next year’s elections.

“These consumer sentiments include expectations that the election is likely to yield favorable results for the economy,” Joan Su, director of consumer surveys at the university, wrote in a post about the findings.

Source: qz.com