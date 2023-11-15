Next Solana? 5 Cryptocurrencies Poised for Massive Growth in 2024

Emerging as a strong contender for Ethereum (ETH) dominance due to its low gas fees, high transaction rates, and use of Proof-of-History (PoH) consensus mechanism, Solana (SOL) has been steadily rising, But other assets there are starting to emerge as worthy rivals.

In this context, there are several cryptocurrencies that have distinguished themselves over time and, based on current market trends and technology advancements, have the strength to challenge and possibly overthrow Solana as a potential ‘Ethereum killer’.

Cardano (ADA)

With the primary mission of providing stability, scalability, and transparency to the public, Cardano (ADA) has gained a massive following and traction in the crypto market. Thanks to ongoing development and enhancements like the recent Mithril 2 paper and criticized wallet platform Nami, Cardano is likely to be a strong contender for growth in 2024.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data, the Cardano token is currently changing hands at a price of $0.3712, up 0.95% on the day, marking a 4.60% increase over the past week and a 48.01% gain over the past month. adds up. Nov 15.

Cardano 30-day price chart. Source: finbold

Polygon (MATIC)

Establishing itself as a viable solution to the high transaction fee problem of other blockchains, Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer 2 scaling platform that boasts instant transactions, and its role may continue to grow as more developers adopt this Join the platform to create your projects. , And this POL token Ultimately replaces MATIC.

At press time, MATIC was trading at a price of $0.92, registering a gain of 0.61% over the past 24 hours, a more significant gain of 19.39% over the past seven days, and an impressive rally of 75.82% over the past month. Went. Display the latest charts.

Polygon 30-day price chart. Source: finbold

Fetch.AI (FET)

Bringing together machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), multi-agent systems, and decentralized ledger technology, Fetch.AI (FET) aims to foster the development of autonomous digital economies. As AI continues to merge with blockchain and the company continues efforts like new wallet updates, its token has significant potential in 2024.

As things stand, according to the latest information, the price of FET is currently at $0.4194, showing a gain of 7.31% on its daily chart, a rise of 10.60% over the past week, and a rise of 96.22% on its monthly chart. Is. ,

Fetch.AI 30-day price chart. Source: finbold

SingularityNET (AGIX)

Speaking of AI, SingularityNET (AGIX) is another platform that is leveraging its progress to create a global AI marketplace, where participants can offer, buy, and improve AI services with transactions using their native AGIX token. Can. If AI technology continues to spread, AGIX may also experience growth.

Meanwhile, as per the latest, Avalanche’s AGIX token is currently changing at a price of $0.25, with an increase of 3.48% on the day, an increase of 3.74% in a week, and a substantial increase of 47.49% over the past 30 days . data.

SingularityNET 30-day price chart. Source: finbold

Avalanche (AVAX)

Finally, boasting high throughput and strong security, Avalanche (AVX), the platform for DApps and blockchains, is becoming an important player in the rapidly growing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, with its expansion positioning Avalanche for the next surge in value. Can get help. Year.

In terms of its price, AVAX stood at $19.71 at press time, up 11.41% over the past 24 hours, while also displaying a massive gain of 53.58% and an even more impressive gain of 109.60% in the same week. As the chart shows, only one month.

Avalanche 30-day price chart. Source: finbold

conclusion

All things considered, the above crypto assets are positioned to experience massive growth in 2024. However, keeping in mind that this sector can often be unpredictable and involves significant risks, thorough research or consultation with a finance professional is essential before making any investment decisions. Serious.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com