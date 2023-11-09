Next Home to close on St Brigid’s Day, retailer ‘will attempt to relocate staff’

Next Home Outlet at Crescent Link (Photo: Streetview)

The British retail giant confirmed that its furniture and homeware store in Crescent Link will close on St Brigid’s Day.

A spokesperson said, “We can confirm that the store will close on February 1, 2024. We will endeavor to transfer as many employees as possible to other local stores.”

Colm Eastwood, MP for Foyle, said: “The news of the closure of the Next Home store at Crescent Link Retail Park is sad news for all the staff who work there and their families.

“It will also be disappointing for the many people of Derry who patronize the place.

“This news could not have come at a worse time ahead of Christmas and I want to express my solidarity with staff at this difficult time.

“The affected employees have contacted my office directly and we will do everything we can to support them throughout this process.”

Mr Eastwood said he had contacted Next and would be seeking a meeting to understand the reasons behind the closure.

“Next operates a number of other stores in our city and I would ask if there is any opportunity to redeploy existing staff so that they do not lose their jobs altogether,” the MP said.

“The closure of this store will leave a significant void on the retail park and it is vital that we make every effort to attract a new tenant to our town to boost the local economy and replace the jobs we have lost.” Create jobs to replace them.”

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson said the news of Next Home’s closure would be a devastating blow to workers, families and the local economy.

She said: “Workers at Next Home in Waterside are facing the possibility of losing their jobs as the company has announced that the Crescent Link store will close in February 2024.

“This news, coming just weeks before Christmas, will be a huge blow to store staff, their families and the local economy and as people are already struggling with rising costs of living I want to offer my full solidarity to them .

“It is vital that Next immediately engages with workers and their representatives and keeps them updated on all developments and transfers staff to other stores if possible.”

Ulster Unionist Alderman Darren Guy said it was ‘extremely worrying for the 25 staff who work in the store’.

“The company may have said they will try to redeploy staff between the other two stores in the city, but it is extremely unlikely that all 25 staff can be accommodated within these stores.

“Many people will face the prospect of being out of a job in February, and with the current living wage crisis, this is extremely worrying for workers,” Ald Guy said.

