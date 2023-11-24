Next-gen Nissan Juke and Qashqai EVs to be built in UK – report

Earlier this year, Nissan confirmed that the successor to the Leaf electric hatchback, which is widely expected to be a crossover, will be built at its plant in Sunderland, UK.

But Nissan’s next-generation entry-level EV, the name of which has not yet been confirmed, may not be the brand’s only full-electric vehicle built in the UK.

UK media reports, including sky News And financial TimesThe claim is that the Japanese automaker will announce on Friday that the Sunderland plant will also make electric successors to the Juke and Qashqai, two of its best-selling models in Europe.

Citing “people were kept informed about the plans”. foot It is claimed that Nissan will announce an investment of more than £1 billion in its Sunderland plant on November 24 to make two new electric models.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to visit the factory site on Friday for the announcement to be delivered by Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida, according to the report.

sky News It is claimed that Nissan will commit to building future electric versions of the Juke and Qashqai at its UK plant after months of talks with the government. A source told the website that there were “significant government funding guarantees” attached to the plans.

However, it is unclear whether the UK government will offer any taxpayer cash upfront for the project.

Nissan already builds combustion-powered Juke and Qashqai crossovers in Sunderland and last year also began building electrified variants for both models – the Qashqai e-Power and Juke Hybrid – at the site.

If the reports are accurate, the announcement will secure the future of Nissan’s Sunderland plant for many years to come. Currently, the site directly employs 6,000 people and indirectly contributes to the existence of thousands of jobs in the local supply chain.

In 2021, China’s Envision-owned Nissan and its battery partner AESC announced a £1 billion investment at the Sunderland site to build a large-scale battery cell plant that will supply batteries for a Nissan Leaf successor. The battery pack for the Nissan Leaf is currently supplied by AESC.

It is unclear whether AESC will increase investment in the Sunderland battery plant to also produce batteries for the electric Juke and Qashqai in the future, the unnamed sources said. foot,

Nissan’s production update will be the latest in a series of positive news for the UK car industry, with BMW Group planning to invest £600 million to produce mini EVs at its Oxford plant, and JLR parent company Tata’s announcement in July That it will produce £. 4 billion battery gigafactory in the UK.

Source: uk.motor1.com