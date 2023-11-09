Nexi reassures by providing guidance after Worldline’s scare

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy’s Nexi reaffirmed its 2023 guidance on Thursday, sending its shares up 10% after allaying concerns it could face the same problems as rival Worldline, which raised its outlook. Lost 40% of its market value after the short.

Nexi shares rose 9.8% to 6.6 euros at 1600 GMT, off a record low of 5 euros in the wake of Worldline’s alarm.

Shares of rival Adyen also rose as much as 37% on Thursday after the Dutch payments firm provided a “more realistic” medium-term outlook.

Nexi has traded below its 9 euro listing price over the past year amid weakness in the payments industry, which the sources said prompted several investment funds, including CVC Capital Partners, to study potential buyout offers for the company. Have inspired.

But any deal would need the support of the Italian government, which has special powers to protect Nexi and is a shareholder through state lender CDP.

Worldline surprised investors last month and triggered a selloff in the sector when it said it was shrinking its German business and shedding online merchants it deems too risky in the face of tighter regulations and growing cybersecurity threats. Was.

Nexi CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo reassured analysts that Nexi’s business in Germany, where it has acquired e-commerce customers following a 2021 merger with Denmark’s Nets, is safe, adding that financial regulator BaFin’s audit is long overdue. Have been completed on time.

Nexi cleaned up its German business after the Nets deal by abandoning potentially risky e-customers.

Europe’s biggest payments company by volume on Thursday met quarterly revenue and core profit forecasts, although slower summer activity this year than in 2022 curbed growth in its core merchant payments business.

Nexi said it has sold eID, a system for verifying users’ online identity and data, which it had prepared for disposal during its latest capital markets day, to streamline its operations.

Nexi’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 495.8 million euros ($531 million), slightly ahead of analyst forecasts. Revenues totaled 872 million euros, in line with expectations.

($1 = 0.9343 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti and Gavin Jones)

Source: www.bing.com