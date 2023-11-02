NexGen Virtual empowers hybrid workplaces through advanced reporting with Webex by Cisco

NexGen Virtual Office app extends functionality for hybrid and remote teams with improved performance management tools

BOCA RATON, Florida, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NexGen Technologies, maker of NexGen Virtual and NexGen Contact solutions, has announced enhanced functionality in the NexGen Virtual Office app. Webex by CiscoA leading provider of collaboration technologies that power hybrid work. NexGen brings a unique virtual office experience and performance management tools to Webex for virtual remote and hybrid workplaces, empowering managers, reconnecting coworkers, and optimizing performance.

“Collaborative virtual offices are most valuable when they provide real-time insights,” said Joseph Jacoboni, founder and CEO of NexGen Technologies. “Providing organizations with a data-driven understanding of their workforce is critical to enabling informed decision-making and enhancing performance at all levels of the company.”

NexGen Virtual Office offers remote and hybrid teams a virtual version of a brick-and-mortar office environment, complete with secure, customizable 3D floor plans and personalized office spaces. On each office floor, employee avatars have color-coded status rings that enable managers to quickly assess employee activity on the office floor and see where employees are located within the floor plan. The ability to instantly meet with a coworker in your office via real-time video chat helps foster seamless collaboration among all team members.

Users can welcome guests to their virtual office or join conference rooms, training facilities and cafes for real-time video chat with colleagues or supervisors, mimicking a physical office space. The rooms can accommodate up to 500 video users without degradation, including screen sharing. Increased visibility and accessibility in an engaging platform enhances communication, collaboration and performance across all work functions. Employees enjoy the community they crave, and managers get the insight and access they need to lead effectively.

With increased one-on-one interactions, enhanced communication, and intuitive visual cues, managers benefit from a 360-degree view of their workplace with NexGen Virtual Office. With powerful business management and performance tools at their fingertips, managers are empowered to optimize productivity and lead remote, hybrid, and distributed teams to success.

The Nexgen Virtual Office app also helps streamline and enable organizations’ technology stack while allowing the secure, encrypted transfer of documents and videos. The low monthly price includes recordable video conferences, text, voice and video communications with up to 500 simultaneous users, real-time shareable whiteboards, transcripts, notes, captions, and additional in-platform productivity tools. Users can also customize their App Launchpad to launch other favorite apps in a single click.

NexGen Virtual is now available on Webex App Hub. Webex users can connect their accounts to NexGen Virtual by following these steps.

