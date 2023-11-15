In its latest report, Newzoo lowered its games market forecast for 2023 to $184 billion, an increase of 0.6% year-over-year.

The data firm previously estimated that the games market would grow 2.6% to $187.7 billion in 2023. Last year, the market had seen a decline of 4.3% after the end of the pandemic.

Newzoo attributed its lower forecast in part to challenges in the mobile market, suggesting that “the challenging privacy landscape will limit growth somewhat through 2026”, including the potential impact of the Epic vs. Google antitrust trial. Is.

It is now estimated that the mobile segment will decline by 1.6% to $90.4 billion, compared to $92.6 billion in the previous report.

However, mobile remains the most important segment of the industry in terms of consumer spending, accounting for almost half of the total market.

The console segment is still projected to be the second largest segment and is expected to generate $53.2 billion, an increase of 1.9% year-on-year. It was previously estimated that the sector would generate $56.1 billion in 2023, and the 5% decline was due to a decline in “engagement and monetization” for live service games such as Fortnite and Rocket League.

However, the release of titles delayed from 2020 to 2022 this year helped boost revenue, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy 16 in the first half, followed by Spider-Man 2, Starfield, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. H2.

Newzoo estimated that PCs would be this year’s “largest revenue growth vehicle” due to the release of titles such as Hogwarts Legacy and Diablo 4, with an estimated growth of 3.9% year-over-year to $40.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the data firm estimates that the Asia Pacific region is still on track to lead the global market, accounting for 46% of global revenues estimated at $84.1 billion, despite a 0.8% decline year-on-year. The sector’s revenues were previously estimated to rise 1.2% to $85.5 billion.

The market analysis firm attributed this to the Chinese market, with “year-on-year revenue growth falling short of the region’s average of 0.7%” and “the impact of previous freezes and slow licensing is resonating throughout China’s games market.” ” It also attributed the decline to the end of NetEase and Activision Blizzard’s partnership last year.

Newzoo further estimated that revenue in North America will increase by 1.7% to $50.6 billion, while Europe is expected to increase by 8% to $33.6 billion.

Looking ahead, Newzoo forecasts the global games market to generate $205.7 billion in revenue by 2026, with mobile developers adopting “the current console generation – supported by the successor to the Nintendo Switch” and the “new privacy landscape” as key factors. It is assumed.

To get the biggest news straight to your inbox, sign up for GI Daily here

Source: www.gamesindustry.biz