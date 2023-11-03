(Updates first paragraph to reflect conviction, changes paragraphs 4-6 to update with sentencing, Williams comments)

By Luke Cohen

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) – The conviction of Sam Bankman-Fried on fraud charges on Thursday marks a significant victory for a sweeping crackdown on white-collar crime led by Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor Damien Williams.

Upon taking office as U.S. Attorney for the District of New York in late 2021, Williams said that “rooting out corruption in our financial markets” will be one of his top priorities – becoming known as the chief enforcer on Wall Street. A familiar role for the office goer.

The Yale Law School graduate has since filed several indictments against former executives in the cryptocurrency sector, including Alex Mashinsky, who founded now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network.

But Bankman-Fried is the first of Williams’ blockbuster white-collar cases to go to trial and is his most high-profile case to date since he became Manhattan U.S. Attorney.

Fried, the bankman who ran the FTX cryptocurrency exchange until November 2022, was convicted by a jury on all seven counts on Thursday.

Williams won a lawsuit this year against a former product manager at non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea for insider trading, after earlier securing a guilty plea to insider trading from a former Coinbase Global employee. Prosecutors described these cases as the first insider trading cases involving digital assets.

“This office has brought many important cases in this area,” Williams said in announcing the charges against Mashinsky in July. “The Southern District of New York has historically been at the forefront of enforcement in any new area.”

Mashinsky has pleaded not guilty.

Williams is known for taking ‘calculated risks’

Williams, the SDNY’s first Black U.S. attorney, once clerked for former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens as well as current Attorney General Merrick Garland when Garland was an appellate judge. She led the SDNY’s Securities and Commodities Task Force before being nominated by President Joe Biden to the district’s top post.

In the two years since taking over the office’s top job, Williams has brought several major fraud and public corruption cases beyond the crypto sphere. For example, in May 2022 the office secured a guilty plea from Allianz’s US asset management unit. Allianz agreed to pay more than $6 billion as part of the fraud settlement.

In September, his office charged New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez with bribery. Williams made the announcement while showing reporters photos of piles of gold bars and cash found at the senator’s home. Menendez pleaded not guilty.

Williams’ charges against Bankman-Fried come just a month after the collapse of FTX, which former prosecutors say was too swift for a complex white-collar case.

Bankman-Freed’s lawyers have accused prosecutors of rushing to settle the case. Williams’ office ultimately separated several cases brought after his extradition from the Bahamas for a separate trial after a court in the Caribbean nation ruled that Bankman-Fried could object to the charges.

Joshua Naftalis, who works with Williams on fraud cases at the SDNY, said the speed with which the charges were filed sent a “quick, loud message” to the crypto markets.

“He’s not afraid to take calculated risks if it’s for the good of the case,” said Naftalis, now a partner at the law firm Palas.

Williams has struggled with self-doubt

Bankman-Freed’s conviction comes after some setbacks and amid ongoing challenges to Williams’ office. Last December, a judge dismissed the main criminal charges in a corruption case against former New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin for failing to allege a specific “quid pro quo.”

In April, Williams called the prosecution targeting fentanyl trafficking “the most important of my tenure,” citing the immediate public health crisis posed by synthetic opioids.

But the crisis continues. In September, following the death of a one-year-old boy due to possible exposure, Williams announced charges against four people who allegedly distributed fentanyl outside a Bronx daycare center.

In a graduation speech at Columbia Law School in May, Williams described that he is still sometimes beset by self-doubt, which he said stemmed from struggling in school as a child in Georgia. happened. But he said his doubt “now sits side by side with my confidence” and helps him check himself and stay humble.

Williams said, “Yes, you may doubt yourself from time to time – that’s okay. Other people may doubt you more – that’s okay too, let them.” “As a wise man once said, haters will hate.” (Reporting by Luke Cohen in New York; Editing by Noelle Walder, Daniel Wallis and Anna Driver)

