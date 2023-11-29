The COP28 team has said that fake news and allegations that Al Jaber plans to use climate talks to strike fossil fuel deals are “an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 Presidency”.

COP28 president-designate Sultan Al Jaber has denied allegations that he planned to use the summit to make oil and gas deals after a fake news release claimed he was the CEO of state oil company ADNOC. As agreed to step down from his role.

A report by the BBC and the Center for Climate Reporting Reports published on Monday (27 November) claimed that leaked briefing documents prepared for Al Jaber show plans to discuss oil and gas deals with 15 countries.

“These allegations are false, not true, inaccurate and not accurate,” Al Jaber told reporters on the eve of the summit.

“I promise you that I have never seen these talking points that they mention or I have never used such talking points in my discussions.”

Al Jaber, who will lead the talks on behalf of host country the United Arab Emirates, called the allegations “an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency” before the crucial climate talks begin.

“So please for once, respect who we are, respect what we have achieved over the years and respect the fact that we have been clear, open and clean on how we want to conduct this COP process And have been honest and transparent,” he said.

A fake news release is being circulated

Shortly after Al Jaber’s remarks, a fake news release was sent to journalists around the world claiming that the COP28 president had agreed to step down from his role as CEO of state oil company ADNOC.

COP28 The team has issued a statement confirming that the release is fake.

A COP28 spokesperson said, “We are aware of a number of press releases issued by COP28 and other entities related to the leadership roles of the COP President, which have been posted on some digital accounts and issued to members of the media. “

“This press release was not issued by the COP28 team, has no basis in truth, and should be completely ignored as fake news. As the COP President said at today’s press conference, ‘This is an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 Presidency.’

Al Jaber also stressed the importance of Surviving the 1.5C global warming target in Dubai.

“We need to bridge the gap between ambition and action. Those who promised must fulfill it. Those who have pledged must act,” the COP28 president said.

“I will hold every country and every stakeholder accountable for keeping the 1.5°C target within reach.”

