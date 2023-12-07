News of OpenAI activists' massive fraud is the latest crack in Sam Altman's face

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Hello celebrants and happy first night of Hanukkah! If you haven’t jumped on the TikTok bandwagon yet, but are thinking about promoting, check out the app’s most popular videos this year.

In today’s big story, we’re looking at the truth behind OpenAI workers threatening to leave the startup amid Sam Altman’s ouster.

What’s on deck:

But first, show me your best poker face.

If it was forwarded to you, Sign up here.

big story

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly invests $1 million in Rain AI Olivier Douliery/Getty

open confusion

“It’s not a lie…if you believe it.”

,George CostanzaOpenAI employee (probably)

OpenAI employees threatened to walk off the job during Sam Altman’s firing, the kind of loyalty employees rarely show toward a boss.

In fact, it was a bit of a cheat.

While the entire company signed a letter stating that they would follow Altman to Microsoft if he was not reinstated, no one In fact Current and former OpenAI employees told Business Insider’s Kali Hayes, Ashley Stewart and Darius Ruffian that they wanted to do just that.

It’s not just OpenAI employees who were distorting the truth. According to insiders, Microsoft saw hiring OpenAI employees as an absolute last resort.

Part of the problem OpenAI employees had with joining Microsoft was the less-than-stellar perception of working for so-called “legacy” technology. OpenAI employees “see themselves as innovators who are fundamentally changing the world,” a former employee of the startup told BI.

But the real problem was money, as is often the case. A tender offer was just around the corner, giving employees a chance to make money by selling existing vested equity to outside investors. A walkout would have spoiled those plans.

OpenAI fired Sam Altman, one of the most commercially savvy tech CEOs at the moment. Justin Sullivan/Getty

News of OpenAI employee fraud The Altman facade is the latest crack.

In the wake of the drama of Altman’s return from expulsion, there was much speculation about the alleged power he now held. (When news of his return broke, I suggested that he was “now arguably one of the most untouchable executives in the world.”)

But as BI’s Alistair Barr points out, Altman’s public statements in the wake of his return to OpenAI tell a different story. He was adamant that OpenAI “will be perfectly fine without me,” adding that its leadership team is “clearly prepared to run the company without me.”

That sentiment, coupled with the revelation that OpenAI staffers didn’t actually have unwavering support for Altman, paints the events of the past few weeks in a very different light.

According to Alistair, the OpenAI drama also forced companies to make sure they are not solely dependent on startups. The timing is not ideal for OpenAI, as big tech companies become more aggressive with AI rollouts.

All that is to say, OpenAI employees may have successfully pulled off a massive deception, but the rest of the industry now knows their story.

3 things in the markets

While attending the COP28 conference in Dubai this week, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told employees he has a new chief of staff. Shawn Gallup/Getty Images

3 things in tech

Zoubin Ghahramani, vice president of Google Research, speaking at an AI event John Minchillo/AP

Google is finally launching Gemini – its biggest effort yet at OpenAI. The generic AI model will be launched in phases. And this is an opportunity for the search giant to buck the narrative that it has lagged behind rivals like OpenAI. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

The new Silicon Valley mantra. It moves away from Mark Zuckerberg’s “move fast and break things.” Now, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s new adage begins like this: “Move fast. Slowness anywhere justifies slowness everywhere.”

Block CEO Jack Dorsey finally addressed the layoffs of Tidal employees. The music streamer just cut 40 employees. And according to an internal note sent by Dorsey, this is probably just the beginning. He also said in the memo that the bloc wanted to pursue a more “sustainable” financial path.

3 things in business

Nolan Pelletier for Business Insider

The next profitable side: selling electricity to your neighbors. A raft of new technologies and startups are allowing people to not only independently power their homes with solar energy, but also store and sell excess solar energy to their neighbors.

Self-checkout theft is a bigger problem than you think. It is becoming clear that machines are causing increase in shoplifting. Now, new data more accurately reveals how big the losses are for retailers from skipped scans.

The hottest housing markets of 2024. The top metros were based on factors such as changes in existing home sales and current home average sales prices. This pushed areas like Bakersfield, California and Rochester, New York into the top 10 housing markets for next year.

In other news

What is happening today

The Game Awards for video games is tonight in Los Angeles. Nominated games include “Resident Evil 4,” “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” and “Viewfinder.”

Happy Birthday, Sara Bareilles. Larry Bird, Terrell Owens, Emily Browning, and Pete Alonso were also born on this day.

Today’s earnings: Broadcom, Lululemon, DocuSign, and other companies.

for your bookmarks

conversation starters

Arbazon/Getty Images

“I started chatting with 10 strangers in a month to gain confidence in my dating life.” Their top suggestions include “Hello” and “How are you?” Not great conversation starters.

Insider Today Team: Dan DeFrancesco, senior editor and anchor, in New York City. Diamond Naga Siu, senior reporter, in San Diego. Hallam Bullock, editor, London. Lisa Ryan, executive editor, in New York.

Source: www.businessinsider.com