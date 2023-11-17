News magazine cover calls Trump 'the biggest threat to the world in 2024'

The British weekly newspaper The Economist described former President Trump as “the greatest threat to the world” on its latest cover the following year.

Puck senior correspondent Dylan Byers shared an image of the Economist’s upcoming November publication, “A 90-Page Guide to the Year Ahead,” which featured an image of the Earth surrounded by the former president’s silhouette.

The related article was warning about Trump’s possible re-election. Its headline states, “Donald Trump is the greatest threat to the world in 2024,” and the article’s text warns how “dangerous” a Trump second term would be.

The Economist wrote a new article this week calling former President Donald Trump “the biggest threat to the world” next year. ((Photo by Stringer/AFP) (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images))

“There is a shadow looming over the world. In this week’s edition we publish The World Ahead 2024, our 38th annual predictive guide for the year ahead, and in all that time no single person has Not nearly as much as Donald Trump has embraced 2024. “A Trump victory next November is a coin-toss possibility,” the article said.

This continues to be in keeping with Trump’s strong polling, which has put him ahead of President Biden in several swing states.

The article continued, “For decades, Democrats have relied on support among black and Hispanic voters, but they are leaving the party in droves. Over the next 12 months, any candidate’s mistake could determine the race – And thus can turn the world upside down.” “It is a dangerous moment for someone like Mr. Trump to be knocking on the door of the Oval Office again. Democracy is in crisis at the domestic level. Mr. Trump’s claim to win the election in 2020 was more than a lie: It was a crazy bet that he would The compatriot could trick and scare people, and it worked.”

The article concluded, “Trump’s second term would be a historic turning point in a way that the first term did not. A victory would confirm his most destructive tendencies about power. His plans would face little resistance. And because America would have voted for him even knowing the worst-case scenario could happen.” , its moral authority will decline.”

The article warns about former President Donald Trump defeating President Joe Biden in recent voting in swing states. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Social media users cited the cover and related article as evidence that the mainstream media would descend into “uncontrolled hysteria” over Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Blaze host Aaron McIntyre posted on There are no words for the sheer madness that occurred.”

Daily Wire editor Brent Sher criticized the outlet for ignoring America’s global enemies in exposing Trump. He posted, “No Hamas, no Xi, no Putin…”

Surabh Sharma, president of American Moment, commented, “Man, these guys are such babies.”

Popular conservative influencer “Comfortably Smug” said, “Honestly sad what happened to this publication.”

National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin used this excerpt to attack President Biden, saying, “It’s another way of saying that the current president of the United States is too young to meet this moment. “

Wade Miller, executive director of Citizens for Renewing America, commented, “The Economist remains an unserious publication.”

The Economist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gabriel Hayes is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.

Source: www.foxnews.com