News Highlights: Top Global Market News of the Day – December 10, 2023 09:16 PM EST

Jerome Powell’s inflation fight is succeeding, raising questions about rate cuts

After raising interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades, when might the Federal Reserve start lowering them?

Here’s where prices are really coming down

As supply-chain disruptions ease and availability improves, the costs of electronics, appliances, flights, and cars decline. Food prices continue to rise.

Why is Wall Street on edge at Treasury auction?

The US Treasury prefers its debt sales to be mundane affairs. Lately, they have been bursting with fireworks in the markets.

Adrenaline-fueled trades sweeping the market

Activity for stock options is headed toward a record in 2023, with an average of 44 million contracts changing hands per day.

SEC investigates use of AI by investment advisors

The Securities and Exchange Commission is asking investment advisers about how they use and oversee artificial intelligence, as agency head Gary Gensler continues to express skepticism about the technology.

Megafactories are coming. Now the struggle to find workers continues

Semiconductor and EV plants in Central Ohio are looking for employees amid a manufacturing labor shortage; Small factories are ready for tough competition.

A dynamic company promotes its young, skilled workers. The Feds say this is age discrimination.

The lawsuit against a California moving company offers clues about how the EEOC will approach anti-discrimination laws now that Biden’s choice is installed.

China can’t shake deflation

Consumer prices fell again last month, the latest sign of economic weakness.

Fed can’t stop preparing for rate cut

A solid jobs report does not change the overall picture of a cold labor market and falling inflation.

The economy is in a soft state due to slow job growth.

A gradual cooling in the still solid labor market continued into November, keeping the US economy on a soft path.

