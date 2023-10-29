LAFC forward Dennis Bounga, left, greets forward Mario Gonzalez during the second half of LAFC’s win over Vancouver in the first game of the MLS Cup playoff series on Saturday night. (Ryan Sun/Associated Press)

No one would ever accuse Major League Soccer of being a slave to tradition.

The league expands more frequently than a hot-air balloon and has changed its playoff format three times in the past six seasons. In MLS, the only constant is change.

However, change is not always progress. Take the league’s latest playoff format.

No, really… take it. Please!

After the longest season in MLS history, the league this fall returned to the three-game first-round playoff schedule it had rightly discarded after the 2002 season. And (very) early results suggest fans aren’t buying it, with several thousand empty seats as both LAFC and the Philadelphia Union win the first game of their postseason series.

The lack of interest is understandable as the first game of the three-match series does not decide anything. Instead of generating interest, it takes away the urgency of the match.

“Is this included in our game? Best-three? Best-five? Best out of seven?” LAFC goaltender Maxime Crepeau asked. “Home-away games, I understand it completely. We have seen this for years. But starting to add and add and add, does that really translate into our game? I don’t know.”

But wait, it gets worse. Under the new format, games cannot end in a draw, instead resorting directly to penalty kicks. Goal difference doesn’t matter, so LAFC’s 5-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday with two goals each from Dennis Bouanga and Ryan Hollingshead will count as a 1-0 win on an own goal. . Whichever team wins two games advances to the Conference Semifinals, where the playoffs revert to single-elimination games, leading to the MLS Cup Final.

And with the FIFA international break between the first and second rounds, teams could go more than three weeks between games after averaging one match every five days during the regular season. That, too, figures to take away playoff momentum and interest.

“Yeah, it’s weird,” Hollingshead said. “We have never experienced anything like this before. “MLS is always mixing it up, trying something new.”

The league defended the three-match first round by saying it resembled a World Cup group game, ignoring the fact that it did not resemble a World Cup group game in any way, the only similarity being the number of games.

In World Cup group play, three games are played against different opponents; In the MLS playoffs, all three games are against the same team. In World Cup group play, draws and goal difference not only matter, but they are often part of the strategy; In the MLS playoffs, only wins matter, no matter how they are achieved.

Last year’s playoffs, which ended with LAFC defeating the Union on penalty kicks, were one of the most exciting post-season tournaments in league history. So why did MLS mess with something that clearly wasn’t broken?

The consensus says it was done to create content, and therefore revenue, for broadcast partner Apple, which last year signed a 10-year, $2.5 billion deal to stream MLS games.

“I don’t understand what three games in the first round means. “I don’t understand what they’re thinking or why they do it,” LAFC captain Carlos Vela said. When a reporter gestured as if he was counting money, Vela nodded. “Yes, we know. Everyone knows. But we can’t say anything.”

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo, who has said some criticized the league for criticizing this format earlier this year, declined to answer a direct question about the playoffs last week, instead smiling. And pursed your lips. He expressed disappointment when asked again after Saturday’s win.

“Ah, I see where you’re going. And I don’t like the direction,” he told the questioner. “Look, when the new format came upon us we all knew what was at stake this summer. So everyone understands the format. We’ll keep it there. it is what it is.”

And whatever is there is not good.

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

