Newmont Announces Successful Preliminary Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

Denver, December 09, 2023–(Business Wire)–Newmont Corporation (Newmont or the Company) announced today in connection with any and all outstanding exchange offers (each, an “Exchange Offer” and, collectively, the “Exchange Offers”). The Notes (the “Prevailing Newcrest Notes”), issued by Newcrest Finance Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont (“Newcrest Finance” and Newmont, the “Issuer”), for an aggregate principal amount of up to (1) $1.65 billion (2) cash, and related Consent Solicitations (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and, collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to be issued by the Issuers of the New Notes (the “New Newmont Notes”) and (1) cash pursuant to the adoption of certain Proposed Amendments; ) For each of the indentures governing the Existing Newcrest Notes (the “Existing Newcrest Indentures Amendments”), the Issuers have received tenders in respect of the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Newcrest Notes set forth below, which will constitute the consents required to adopt Are. Existing Newcrest Indenture Amendments with respect to each of the three outstanding series of Newcrest Notes that are subject to the exchange offers and consent solicitations. Newcrest Finance intends to enter into a supplemental indenture with the trustee of the existing Newcrest Notes to implement the amendments to the existing Newcrest Indentures on or before the settlement date of the exchange offer and consent solicitation.

As of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, December 8, 2023 (the “Early Tender Date”), the following principal amount of each series of Existing Newcrest Notes has been validly tendered and has not been validly withdrawn ( and thus the consent is valid) delivered and not validly revoked):

Series Title/CUSIP

Number of existing Newcrest

notes gross

principal

amount

Extraordinary Tender of existing Newcrest notes

In form of

Withdrawal Deadline principal

amount TO PERCENTAGE 2030/3.250% notes due on 65120FAD6 and Q66511AE8 $650.0 million $622,081,000 95.7% 2041 / 65120FAB0 and Q66511AB4 5.75% Notes Payable $500.0 million $459,710,000 91.9% 2050/65120FAE4 and 4.200% notes are payable on Q66511AF5 $500.0 million $483,896,000 96.8%

Withdrawal rights for exchange offers and consent requests expire as of the initial tender date.

Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their existing Newcrest Notes on or before the Initial Tender Date will be eligible to receive $1,000 principal amount of the corresponding series of New Crest Notes and $1.00 in cash, consisting of Initial tender premium is also included. $50 principal amount of the corresponding series of New Newmont Notes and $1.00 in cash for each $1,000 principal amount of Existing Newcrest Notes accepted for exchange on the Settlement Date (together, the “Early Tender Premium”). Holders who validly tender their existing Newcrest Notes after the Early Tender Date but before the Expiry Date (as defined below) will not be eligible to receive the applicable Early Tender Premium and, accordingly, will receive only the principal amount of $950. Will be eligible. The corresponding series of New Newmont Notes for each $1,000 principal amount of Existing Newcrest Notes accepted for exchange on the Settlement Date.

The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement dated November 27, 2023 (“Offer Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement”). The terms of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation will remain as set forth in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement.

The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 26, 2023, unless extended (the “Expiration Date”). The settlement date is expected to occur immediately after the expiration date and is currently expected to occur on or about December 28, 2023.

Documents relating to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitations have been and will be distributed only to eligible holders of Existing Newcrest Notes who complete and return the Eligibility Form confirming that they are either (a) a “Qualified Institutional Buyer” are, as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or (b) a person who is outside the “United States” and (i) a “U.S. person ” is not, as those terms are defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act and (ii) a “Non-US Qualified Offeror” (as defined in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement). The entire terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are set forth in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting D.F. King & Company, Inc., the Exchange Agent and Information Agent. Contact (800) 713-9960 (toll free) or (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers) regarding exchange offers and consent requests. Eligibility forms can be obtained at www.dfking.com/newmont-newcrest or at DF King & Co., Inc. Available by emailing [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy, or the solicitation of offers to sell or buy, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made only in accordance with the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

The New Newmont Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state or foreign securities laws. Therefore, the New Newmont Notes may not be offered or sold without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities law or applicable foreign securities law. If the exchange offers are consummated, Newmont will enter into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which it will undertake the business of filing an exchange offer registration statement to permit the exchange of New Newmont Notes of each series for the same principal amount. Will agree to use reasonably reasonable efforts. Amounts of exchange notes of the same series that are registered under the Securities Act or, in certain circumstances, register resales of New Newmont Notes.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead and silver. The company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is located in favorable mining areas in Africa, Australia, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The company is an industry leader in value creation, backed by strong safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are intended to cover “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws and applicable Australian securities laws. Where forward-looking statements express or reflect an expectation or belief about future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and is believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; And often include words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “expect,” “believe,” “pending” or “potential.” Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected completion of the exchange offers and consent solicitations and the entry into force of any such agreements, including the registration rights agreement as well as the expiration date and settlement date. Regarding exchange offers and consent requests. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based on certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) there are no significant changes in current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permit, develop, operate and expand operations and projects in accordance with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which Newmont operates consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for major supplies; (vii) accuracy of current mineral reserves and mineral content estimates; (viii) other planning assumptions; and (ix) timely satisfaction of customary closing conditions for exchange offers and consent requests. For a more detailed discussion of such risks, see Newmont’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, as filed with the SEC on Form 8-K. Updated by current reports. SEC dated July 20, 2023, as well as Newmont’s other SEC filings, under the heading “Risk Factors”, and other factors identified in Newmont’s reports filed with the SEC, are available on the SEC website or at www.newmont.com. Newmont undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, outlooks, reflecting events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or unanticipated events. Reflecting the event is included, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not believe that any update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” is a reaffirmation of that statement. Any continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

