Newmark: A Role on Capital Market Reform (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Kyoshino

elevator pitch

my rating for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares remain as a Buy.

Earlier, I had reaffirmed the Buy rating for Newmark Group in my September 25, 2023 article, highlighting the key actions taken by NMRK to attract the best talent and increase top contribution from recurring sources. NMRK’s share price increased by +51.0% (Source: search for alpha price data) after the publication of my last article, while the S&P 500 rose +8.8% in the same time frame.

In this latest update, I share my view that NMRK’s future financial performance is expected to be boosted by improvements in the capital markets and a decline in equity compensation as a proportion of revenues. I view Newmark Group as an undervalued capital markets recovery play that deserves a buy rating.

Favorable rate outlook expected to boost NMRK’s capital markets business

looking for alpha news On December 13, 2023, it was reported that “three rate cuts” are expected next year based on the “Summary of the US central bank’s economic projections”. Newmark Group shares rose +6.4% and +7.3% on December 13 and December 14, respectively, in response to the positive interest rate outlook.

There are good reasons to believe that lower interest rates will prove unfavorable for NMRK going forward.

At the end of November this year, Newmark Group published a new set of investor presentation slides regarding the company’s participation Fury Research Partners’ 10th Annual Hidden Gems Conference 2023. NMRK noted in its November 2023 investor presentation that it has seen “strong latent investor demand for real estate investments, waiting for a signal that values ​​have reset”, which is “a positive indicator of future capital markets developments.” Will promote” company. The updated interest rate outlook is a sign that asset valuations have potentially crossed lower levels, which is expected to improve Newmark Group’s capital markets business.

Separately, NMRK noted in its previous Q2 2023 earnings briefing in late July that it expected a “resurgence of our high-margin capital markets business” as “interest rates stabilize.”

Analysts at Raymond James (RJF) previously estimated that NMRK would have “large investments in capital markets” at 27% of its “total fee revenues” for 2024, while Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) had “18%, 15%”. “Compared to 12%” at CBRE Group (CBRE), and 12% at Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), as of October 4, 2023 looking for alpha news Article. As another context, Newmark Group derived 26% of its trailing twelve months’ revenue from the capital markets (i.e. commercial mortgage originations and investment sales), as reported in its November 2023 investor presentation. These data presented above show that Newmark Group is the most beneficiary of the capital markets recovery among the company’s commercial real estate services peers.

In my September 25 article, I indicated that Newmark Group had bolstered its ranks with “several important appointments in recent months.” In my view, NMRK’s substantial investment in talent should pay off in the form of increased market share at the expense of its competitors. NMRK revealed in the company’s most recent Q3 2023 earnings call that its capital markets business is grabbing “a sizable portion of the really significant transactions in the market” thanks to “the talent that we have.”

In short, the rate cut will have a positive impact on the capital markets. NMRK is a good play on the favorable rate outlook as it generates a significant percentage of fee revenue from the capital markets. Given its aggressive hiring activity in recent times, the company’s capital markets business is well positioned to capture market share from rivals.

Equity-based compensation is declining due to growing management business

In my initial February 6, 2023 article for NMRK, I highlighted that “Newmark Group’s rising share count” is driven by a high “equity-based compensation” ratio at “11% of commission revenue.” , a major negative factor for the stock.

Notably, Newmark’s latest guidance, as noted in its Q3 2023 results presentation slides, sees the company generating “between 7% and 9% of commission-based revenues for fiscal 2023, at the lower end of our previous guidance.” Refers to receiving equity-based compensation.

In the company’s recent third-quarter earnings briefing, NMRK reported that “equity (compensation) will become a smaller percentage of our overall revenues” as its management business expands. The management business is focused on fewer people and has relatively less equity compensation compared to other businesses such as mortgage brokerage. The proportion of revenue contributed by NMRK’s management services and servicing business as a percentage of its total top line increased from 24% in FY 2017 to 28%, 32% in FY 2019, FY 2021 and the trailing twelve month period. And it became 40%. , These figures were taken from Newmark Group’s November 2023 investor presentation.

To summarize, the decline in equity compensation costs as a percentage of revenues translates into a moderate increase in Newmark Group’s shares outstanding and a narrow valuation discount to the stock.

final thoughts

I maintain Buy rating for NMRK. Newmark is a capital markets correction play, and its valuation is still attractive despite recent share price outperformance. The market currently values ​​NMRK, CWK, JLL and CBRE at consensus forward twelve month P/E multiples of 9.6x, 10.5x, 17.7x and 23.0x respectively (Source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. Given NMRK’s more significant exposure to capital markets and expectations for lower equity compensation, the valuation discount between Newmark Group and its peers should narrow further. This justifies a Buy rating for Newmark Group.

Source: seekingalpha.com