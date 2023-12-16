December 17, 2023
Newmark: A Role on Capital Market Reform (NASDAQ:NMRK)


Kyoshino

elevator pitch

my rating for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares remain as a Buy.

Earlier, I had reaffirmed the Buy rating for Newmark Group in my September 25, 2023 article, highlighting the key actions taken by NMRK to attract the best talent and increase top contribution from recurring sources. NMRK’s share price increased by +51.0% (Source: price data) after the publication of my last article, while the S&P 500 rose +8.8% in the same time frame.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How to get Blast Staking Airdrop – Tutorial

How to get Blast Staking Airdrop – Tutorial

December 17, 2023
The Myth of McDonald's Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

The Myth of McDonald’s Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

December 17, 2023

You may have missed

How to get Blast Staking Airdrop – Tutorial

How to get Blast Staking Airdrop – Tutorial

December 17, 2023
The Myth of McDonald's Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

The Myth of McDonald’s Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

December 17, 2023
Are you gaining weight because of your protein powder?

Are you gaining weight because of your protein powder?

December 17, 2023
Trading interest in the futures and options market has reached a record high in ICE

Trading interest in the futures and options market has reached a record high in ICE

December 17, 2023
Powerful ethnic militia in Myanmar deports 1,200 Chinese suspected of involvement in cybercrime

Automaker Nissan has expanded research ties in China in an effort to gain market share.

December 17, 2023
Ripple (XRP) Opportunity of a Lifetime According to FMR. Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal

Ripple (XRP) Opportunity of a Lifetime According to FMR. Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal

December 17, 2023