Newcastle United star faces one-match suspension ahead of Arsenal match

Newcastle United’s Brazilian midfielder #39 Bruno Guimarães takes part in a training session at the team’s training facility in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, northeast England, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Group F football match against Borussia Dortmund on October 24, 2023 Are. (Photo by OLI SCARF/AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARF/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães will start this evening’s Premier League clash at home to Arsenal (5.30pm kick-off) as he remains subject to a disciplinary sanction.

In the Magpies’ opening 10 top-flight matches this campaign, Guimaraes has been shown four yellow cards and another before matchday 20 – away to Liverpool on 30 December – which would have automatically resulted in a one-match suspension.

Since picking up his last booking during a 2-2 draw at West Ham United last month, the Brazilian has avoided appearances against Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers out of caution, but today’s visit of Mikel Arteta’s title-challenging Gunners might Provides a tough challenge.

Indeed, Guimaraes will have to stay off the referee’s book once again if he is to feature in next week’s trip to AFC Bournemouth – Newcastle’s final game before the two-week international break.

And Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has already confirmed he will not ask the player to change anything about his game to avoid a suspension.

“It’s like any player who is tightening the reins [his aggression] “Maybe not because you take anything away from his natural game,” Howe said, speaking before the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. “It’s those bookings that are unnecessary that we want to try and take out of our games.

“The rules now mean there will be more yellow cards for the referee [have] There has definitely been a tightening up over the summer in terms of discipline, time wasting and a lot of little things in the game and some of our players have picked up yellow cards for nothing, or not understood anything.

“The rules now mean there will be more yellow cards for the referee [have] There has definitely been a tightening up over the summer in terms of discipline, time wasting and a lot of little things in the game and some of our players have picked up yellow cards for nothing, or understood nothing.

“More yellow cards means more suspensions so we have to be careful. But of course, I don’t want to take aggression out of anyone’s game, it’s the indiscipline we want to try and eliminate.

Newcastle have already had one player suspended this season and Anthony Gordon is not playing at West Ham due to the five-booking rule.

Behind Gordon and Guimaraes are Kieran Trippier and Sean Longstaff on three yellow cards, Dan Byrne on two and Callum Wilson on one, Dan Byrne, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar, Harvey Barnes, Joelinton, Matt Targett, Miguel Almiron and Sven Botman.

Source