Newcastle: Clean Air Zone grants worth £13 million unpaid

More than £13m of Clean Air Zone (CAZ) grants have not been paid out due to staff shortages and a backlog of work, a council has said.

Newcastle City Council said it awarded fewer than 500 grants last year. The grants help drivers upgrade to less polluting vehicles.

The council said it had received almost 2,500 applications from drivers facing daily charges of up to £50 a day.

Transport chief Pamela Holmes said it would work to “manage more grants”.

The Newcastle-Gateshead CAZ, which came into force at the end of January, imposes a charge for older and more polluting vehicles traveling in restricted areas.

Taxis and minibuses, which are considered more polluting, are charged £12.50 per day and buses, coaches and HGVs are charged £50 per day. Private cars are exempt.

The grant scheme, to support drivers replacing older vehicles, was launched several weeks before CAZ went live.

However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that only 12% of applications were processed and paid.

Ms Holmes said the figure was lower than the council had anticipated, but there were problems with some drivers being unable to provide detailed evidence with their applications.

The council is seeking evidence that drivers who use their vehicles to conduct business must enter or pass through the designated area at least twice per week.

Ms Holmes said: “We wanted to target those who need it most because we only have limited funding, and we don’t want to encourage people to come into the area when they don’t need it.

“We’re putting a little more effort into that than we expected.

“We have been very prescriptive in terms of what we have to provide to people and some people don’t even have the evidence…

Ms Holmes said around £15 million of grant money had been allocated and the council insisted it “would like to take it out”.

The council said the region is already improving air quality, although it has not yet published the relevant data.

