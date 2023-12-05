Newberg now has a sports bar built especially for families. Here are 9 things to know.

prime sports The offspring of Prime Time Pub & Grill is a sports bar and family restaurant. It opened in late October in the newly constructed Marcella Point Shopping Center near Indiana 261 in Newburgh.

It is owned by its originator and owner David Parker. Prime Time Pub and Grill In Newburgh. after the second primetime After the location opened on US 41 North, they decided their third venture would be a little different.

“I don’t necessarily want to be stuck in one lane,” he said.

Here are some things to know about the new Prime Spot.

Customers gather around the bar at Prime Sports on Friday, December 1, 2023.

it’s for families

“The biggest challenge has been getting people to understand that we’re family-oriented and we want you to bring your kids here,” Parker said. There is a family room separate from the bar room, although the middle wall is home to “the world’s largest pocket door”, as Parker calls it. It may be opened during peak hours or for larger groups. However, the restaurant remains family-friendly, whether the doors are open or closed.

prices are reasonable

The menu is designed to be affordable. Parts are passable but not hilly. Sandwiches and wraps range from $6-$10. Pizza prices range from $11 to $27. Arms are $3.

many things to do

In addition to televisions, there are also pool tables, Golden Tee golf games, dart boards, and tabletop games.

nothing is fried

Prime Sports has a grease-free kitchen, which means no deep fryer, flat top or tawa. Bone-in wings are smoked, and all sandwiches are baked on a split-top sourdough hoagie in a pizza conveyor oven – except the stromboli, which is rolled in dough and baked. The wraps are made on regular, spinach or tomato wraps.

Crunchy-coated boneless wings are also cooked in a pizza oven. Seven wing sauces are offered, ranging from standards to Citrus Explosion and Sriracha Bourbon. Sides include small salads, chips, or applesauce.

Friday, December 1, 2023 Prime Sports Prime Sports serves an Italian wrap with lettuce, pepperoni, red onion, black olives, tomato pepperoncini and Italian dressing.

there are salads

Entree salads include the classic Americano mixed salad; Caesar salad; Italiano Salad with pepperoni, red onion, black olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini and Italian dressing; and a pizza salad with sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, red onion, tomatoes and French dressing. Prices range from $7 to $10 and you can add chicken, ham, pepperoni or sausage to any salad for an additional fee.

Pizza can be thin or thick

Pizzas are offered thin crust or Detroit-style crust. Detroit-style pizzas are thick and fluffy, baked in a rectangular pan with cheese directly on the dough so that it melts and becomes crusty and caramelized around the edges. Then, fresh sauce is added right after coming out of the oven. Gluten-free 10-inch cauliflower crust is also available. You can build your own pizza or choose a Deluxe, Meat Lover’s or Veggie Specialty Pizza.

there is a children’s menu

Younger kids can get chicken nuggets and chips, cheese pizza with pepperoni or sausage, or mac n’ cheese with applesauce.

Friday, December 1, 2023 Prime Sports A stromboli (the rolled and baked kind) served with marinara sauce and a side Caesar salad at Prime Sports.

in the bar

There are six beer taps with a selection of domestic and craft brews and more domestic beers and White Claw Seltzer in bottles. There is a limited selection of domestic wines and spirits.

You can use your gift card

Gift cards and loyalty points are good at either Prime Time Locations and Prime Sports.

prime sports

Place :4944 Old State Route 261, Newburgh, Ind.

phone :812-518-3050

hours : Sunday-Thursday 11am to 10pm; Friday-Saturday 11 am to 1 pm

Website:primesportsnewburgh.com

